Dynasty Managers Should Explore Dalton Schultz's Value in the Trade Market
Dalton Schultz recorded 82 catches for 777 yards and three touchdowns on 106 targets. Schultz's steady production was enough for him to finish as the TE13 by per-game PPR scoring, and he finished the year by scoring double-digit PPR points in five out of Houston's final seven games. However, Schultz may struggle to repeat his strong performance in 2026. Given his lack of big-play ability (career average of 7.0 yards per target), Schultz is reliant on steady target volume for fantasy production. Houston added veteran tight end Foster Moreau in free agency, selected tight end Max Klare in the second round of the 2026 draft, and should get a healthier season in 2026 out of tight end Cade Stover. Additionally, the Texans have a pair of up-and-coming young wide receivers in Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel who could feature more heavily in the team's passing game this year. As he enters his age-30 season, Schultz profiles as a sell-high candidate for dynasty managers.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller