Bubba Wallace May Have a Strong Performance at Chicagoland

Jul 5, 2026, 4:27 PM ET
Bubba Wallace of 23XI Racing will start in eighth for the Eero 400 at Chicagoland Speedway. Wallace will start inside the top 10 at the site for the first time in his first race there with 23XI. In two previous races at Chicagoland, with Richard Petty Motorsports, Wallace's best finish is 23rd. Through 18 races so far this season, Wallace has eight top-10 finishes with an average finish of 17.0. At 1.5-mile Intermediate tracks this year, Wallace has three top-10 finishes, including a fifth-place finish at Kansas. In practice for this week's race, Wallace displayed top-5 speeds in the five-, 10-, and 15-consecutive-lap average categories in practice. Although Wallace's high starting position leaves little Place Differential upside, he does have a fast enough car to place in the top five and be a great DFS option for tournaments.--Sean Engel - RotoBallerSource: DriverAverages.com