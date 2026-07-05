Cody Williams Posts 17 Points in Jazz Summer League Victory
Cody Williams recorded 17 points, five rebounds, one assist, one steal, and two blocks across 34 minutes in Saturday's 103-102 Salt Lake City Summer League overtime win over the Atlanta Hawks. Williams shot 8-for-13 from the field and hit his only three-point attempt, giving Utah a strong two-way line next to Darryn Peterson's scoring outburst. The 21-year-old averaged 8.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists last season, so the defensive stats and efficiency stand out most. His fantasy value still depends on earning a steadier regular-season role.
Source: NBA
Source: NBA