Matt Chapman Heads to Injured List With Abdominal Strain
Matt Chapman (abdomen) is heading to the 10-day injured list on Wednesday due to an abdominal strain that he suffered while making a play at third base in Tuesday night's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, according to Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News. The Giants called up infielder Christian Koss from Triple-A Sacramento in a corresponding move. With Chapman now likely out through the All-Star break, Casey Schmitt is expected to see most of the playing time at the hot corner in San Fran. He's starting at third and batting second for Wednesday's contest in Arizona versus D-backs right-hander Zac Gallen. The left side of the Giants' infield is currently hurting, with shortstop Willy Adames (back) also missing the last several games due to injury. Chapman heads to the IL with a disappointing .235/.324/.368 slash line with a .692 OPS and seven home runs, but he has added 42 RBI and 35 runs scored in his 307 at-bats.
Source: The San Jose Mercury News - Justice delos Santos
Source: The San Jose Mercury News - Justice delos Santos