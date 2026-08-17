Max Anderson Hopes Consistent Success At Triple-A Leads to MLB Opportunity
Max Anderson has had a very steady season with the Triple-A Toledo Mud Hens and hopes that will give him the shot to make his MLB debut with the Tigers. At age 24, Anderson has shown a high level of consistency in the minors and could be ready to make the jump to the big leagues. In 81 games with the Mud Hens this season, Anderson is hitting .302 with 13 homers and 47 RBI to go with 50 runs. The No. 11 prospect for the Tigers, Anderson has a 50-grade hit tool with 50-grade power. So he profiles as a major league player but the question is when do the Tigers want to give him his debut. Fantasy managers should monitor Anderson's situation because as an infield prospect, Anderson is behind a loaded group of players at the big-league level like Gleyber Torres, Colt Keith, Javier Baez, and others. So it might not be until next year until he makes his debut.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball