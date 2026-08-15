Ty Gibbs Qualifies Fourth at Richmond

Aug 15, 2026, 3:26 PM ET
Last week's winner at Iowa, Ty Gibbs, will have a good starting spot for this weekend's race at Richmond, as the No. 54 Toyota was fourth-fastest during qualifying on Friday evening. That was a bit surprising, as Gibbs struggled to find any speed during the practice session earlier that day, ranking 20th-fastest overall. Additionally, Richmond Raceway hasn't been an amazing track for Ty, as he has just one top-10 finish here in six career starts, and that ninth-place result is also his only finish better than 15th. Still, as we have learned time and time again this season, we need to disregard previous efforts by Ty Gibbs and just focus on how that No. 54 team is running this season, which is one of the fastest on track. Don't be surprised if Gibbs challenges for another top-five finish here on Saturday night under the lights.--Jordan McAbeeSource: Jayski