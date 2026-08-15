Jeremiyah Love Out This Week Due to Ankle Injury, Long-Term Prognosis Unclear
Jeremiyah Love (ankle) will be out this week due to an ankle injury, according to Josh Weinfuss of ESPN. Per Weinfuss, Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur "would not commit to a long-term prognosis" for Love. The third overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, Love suffered the injury during Arizona's first preseason game on Thursday. The 21-year-old had a strong showing before getting hurt, recording 72 scrimmage yards and a touchdown on 14 touches. Love is widely considered to be an elite running back prospect and had a monster year in his final collegiate season at Notre Dame, recording 1,652 scrimmage yards and 21 touchdowns across just 12 games. The Cardinals have been rotating Love and veteran back Tyler Allgeier with the first-team offense in camp. While Love clearly profiles as the running back of the future in Arizona, this ankle injury threatens to set back his early-season progress. Even if Love is able to return in time for Week 1, the Cardinals may choose to ease him in at the start of the year by splitting his touches more evenly with Allgeier. Fantasy managers should monitor Love's injury status closely in the coming days.
Source: ESPN - Josh Weinfuss
Source: ESPN - Josh Weinfuss