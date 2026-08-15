Darnell Washington Unlikely to Factor into Fantasy Plans for 2026
Darnell Washington caught a career-high 31 passes for 364 yards in 2025, but his activity in Thursday's preseason opener, while many of the team's starters were given the night off, is an indication that he is not viewed as a critical piece of the team's passing attack. Both Washington and sixth-year veteran Pat Freiermuth started the game with Mason Rudolph under center, with the latter catching one of his two targets for two yards while Washington was kept off the stat sheet. One of the most physically imposing players in the league, Washington is a dominant blocker at 6'7" and 264 pounds, but in a Mike McCarthy offense that favors three-receiver sets, he may see his receiving work limited after taking steps forward in that regard under offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. At RotoBaller's TE37, Washington should not factor into 2026 draft plans, and with the position as deep as it's ever been, he may not even enter into the streaming conversation as he might have in past seasons.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller