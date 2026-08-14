Caleb Douglas Runs with First Team in Preseason Opener
Caleb Douglas ran with the first-team offense during Friday's preseason contest against the Washington Commanders. He finished the game with two targets, one catch, and 28 receiving yards. The final box score doesn't nearly tell the full story. Not only did Douglas run his routes with the first-team offense (including quarterback Malik Willis), but he also made a spectacular one-handed catch while being covered. This natural playmaking ability should allow Douglas to climb up the depth chart rather quickly. Ever since being drafted in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft out of Texas Tech, the 22-year-old has been pushing for a larger role. As it stands, he's in the mix to fetch high-value targets in a relatively depleted receiver room that also features Malik Washington, Jalen Tolbert, and Tutu Atwell, as well as rookies Douglas, Kevin Coleman, and Chris Bell (knee). Douglas is a solid bench option for 2026 fantasy football, and he could emerge as a deep-league flex if the Dolphins offense can put together sustained drives.
Source: NFL.com
Source: NFL.com