Trey Lance Has Roller-Coaster Performance in Preseason Opener
Trey Lance completed 12 of 20 pass attempts for 164 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception in his team's 27-7 preseason victory over the Houston Texans on Thursday. Lance also had three carries for 27 rushing yards. The 26-year-old was given the starting role for the Chargers' preseason opener, as the team decided to rest Justin Herbert and other key players. Lance had highs and lows during his six-drive performance by showing flashes of his athleticism and shaky ball security before handing the reins to DJ Uiagalelei to finish the game. The two are competing for the QB2 spot to be Herbert's backup for the 2026 season. Lance has the slight edge in the quarterback battle, and having familiarity with offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel's system helps his case. However, Uiagalelei will be pushing him for the spot every week until the end of the preseason.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN