Puka Nacua Reportedly Runs into Glass Door at a Party
Puka Nacua admitted on the "Impaulsive" podcast that he ran into a glass window pane at a party hosted by Fanatics founder Michael Rubin, according to Oliver G. of Rams Wire. Nacua said he got distracted while looking for teammate Davante Adams and didn't see the freshly cleaned glass pane in front of him. Podcast host Mike Majlak, who witnessed the aftermath in person, said that Nacua was "bleeding" from his face. Fortunately for Nacua and the Rams, his injury wasn't serious. The 25-year-old pass-catcher suffered a minor groin injury in Tuesday's training camp practice and could miss a couple of days, but that injury also is nothing serious and shouldn't prevent him from being ready for the Week 1 opener in Australia against the division-rival San Francisco 49ers. The former fifth-rounder from BYU has 4,191 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns (10 last year) in his first three NFL seasons to quickly become one of the best receivers in the game. Nacua is ranked as the WR2 at RotoBaller for 2026, behind only the Cincinnati Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase.
Source: Rams Wire - Oliver G.
Source: Rams Wire - Oliver G.