George Pickens Has Been Dominant at Cowboys Camp
George Pickens has been dominant at training camp as he enters a "contract year" in 2026. Pickens has put on a clinic on 50/50 balls, leaving Cowboys fans excited about the team's offense with him and a healthy CeeDee Lamb. In his first year with the Cowboys in 2025, Pickens had a career year, hauling in 93 of 137 targets for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns, finishing as the WR5 in half PPR formats. While a holdout loomed for Pickens in 2025, he will play under the franchise tag as he awaits his extension. With the way he's been practicing and entering his second season with the offense, he could be in line for a monster contract if he has another great showing in 2026.
Source: Dan Rogers - Blogging The Boys
Source: Dan Rogers - Blogging The Boys