J.J. McCarthy Wants to Stay in Minnesota After Losing QB Competition
J.J. McCarthy said losing the QB competition to Kyler Murray was "out of my control" and that he wants to stay with the organization, according to Kevin Seifert of ESPN. With veteran signal-caller Carson Wentz also on the roster, a trade could become a possibility. "This is the place I want to be," McCarthy said. "And I love every single person in this building. I love the state. I love the fanbase. And I'm going to continue to just do whatever I can for this team and this organization." The Vikings drafted McCarthy with the 10th overall pick in 2024 out of the University of Michigan. He missed his entire rookie season after having knee surgery, and he started only 10 games last year while dealing with injuries. Murray was the heavy favorite to win the QB job in Minnesota this year after McCarthy threw 11 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions last season. If Murray stays healthy and rebounds in the Vikings' offense, McCarthy's best path back to fantasy relevance might be a trade out of town.
Source: ESPN.com - Kevin Seifert
Source: ESPN.com - Kevin Seifert