J.K. Dobbins Practices Again on Wednesday
J.K. Dobbins (undisclosed) was seen taking part in training camp practice again on Wednesday, according to Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports. There was some concern surrounding Dobbins when he left Monday's practice session with an undisclosed soft-tissue injury, but he was able to return to individual drills a day later on Tuesday. The 27-year-old's presence on the field for a second straight day likely means he's avoided any kind of serious injury, but he still might not play in the team's preseason opener on Friday against the Atlanta Falcons. Dobbins was on his way to a career year in 2025 in his first year in Denver, producing 772 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 153 carries while adding 11 receptions for 37 yards through the air in 10 games before suffering a season-ending foot injury. The former second-rounder in 2020 from Ohio State has a 5.2-yard-per-carry average in his five NFL seasons, but he's never played a full year due to injuries. Dobbins enters 2026 as a key piece of the Broncos' backfield, but it's shaping up as a committee approach that also involves second-year back RJ Harvey and rookie Jonah Coleman. The entire situation gives Dobbins a limited ceiling as an RB3/flex target with durability concerns.
Source: DNVR Sports - Zac Stevens
Source: DNVR Sports - Zac Stevens