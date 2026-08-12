Byron Buxton Could Return to Twins Soon
Byron Buxton (hip) was mashing during on-field batting practice at Target Field on Tuesday and could be close to coming off the 10-day injured list, according to Chris Long. Manager Derek Shelton said that Thursday is a possibility for Buxton. The 32-year-old veteran has been sidelined since the end of July due to a right-hip impingement, but he appears close to being ready to rejoin the major-league starting lineup without going on a minor-league rehab assignment. The Twins face the Philadelphia Phillies for the Field of Dreams game on Thursday, which would be a nice time for Buxton to make his return. Although the 12-year veteran doesn't run much these days, he continues to be an excellent source of power in 2026 (25 homers) after clubbing a career-high 35 long balls a year ago. Buxton was struggling at the plate in July in nine games before his hip injury, though, going 6-for-29 (.207) with a double, two RBI, a run scored, two walks, and seven strikeouts. He hasn't homered since June 22.
Source: Chris Long
Source: Chris Long