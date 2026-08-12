Riley Greene Dealing With Hamstring Injury
Riley Greene (hamstring) left Tuesday's game early against the division-rival Cleveland Guardians due to tightness in his right hamstring, according to the team. Fantasy managers should consider Greene to be day-to-day for now and check back later on Wednesday to see if he's in the starting lineup for the contest against the visiting Guardians and left-hander Foster Griffin. The 25-year-old left-handed-hitting outfielder has sacrificed power for more contact in 2026 in his fifth year in the big leagues with Detroit, slashing .273/.366/.450 with an .816 OPS, 16 home runs, 54 RBI, 65 runs scored, and three stolen bases in 117 games across 492 plate appearances. The three-time All-Star (each of the last three years) had a career-best 36 long balls and 111 RBI in 157 regular-season games a year ago, so fantasy managers hoping for another 30-homer campaign in 2026 have been disappointed. Greene has struggled so far in August in eight games, going 6-for-28 (.214) with a homer, a double, an RBI, seven runs, three walks, and 12 strikeouts. Fantasy managers probably should expect him to sit out on Wednesday against a lefty, especially after tweaking his hamstring on Tuesday.
Source: Detroit Tigers
Source: Detroit Tigers