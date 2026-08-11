Giannis Antetokounmpo to Miss Greece Qualifiers
Giannis Antetokounmpo will not play for Greece in the upcoming FIBA World Cup 2027 European Qualifiers against Ukraine and Spain, with the Heat requesting that he report to the United States early to continue his preseason integration, according to Eurohoops. The two-time MVP joined Miami this offseason alongside Bobby Portis after an injury-limited 2025-26 season in which he averaged 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 5.4 assists across 36 games. The decision does not hurt his fantasy profile. If anything, the extra ramp-up time with Miami is a small plus, though durability remains the only real concern for a first-round fantasy anchor.
Source: Eurohoops
Source: Eurohoops