Trey Yesavage has Meniscus Injury, Surgery Could be an Option
Trey Yesavage (knee) is dealing with a meniscus injury in his left knee and will visit with a specialist on Monday to determine his next steps, according to Shi Davidi of Sportsnet. Surgery "is always a possibility" when a player sees a specialist, per Schneider, but "we're obviously hoping to avoid that." Going under the knife would almost certainly cut the 23-year-old's first full season in the big leagues in 2026 short. The Blue Jays pulled the East Carolina product from his start early on Tuesday against the Houston Astros and then placed him on the 15-day injured list on Wednesday. Even if Yesavage avoids surgery, fantasy managers shouldn't expect him back in two weeks. The former 20th overall pick in 2024 continues to struggle to refine his command with an 11.9% walk rate while going 5-5 with a 3.65 ERA (4.08 FIP), 1.14 WHIP, and 91:46 K:BB in 93 2/3 frames across his 18 starts. Keep Yesavage stashed unless we find out that he needs season-ending knee surgery.
Source: Sportsnet - Shi Davidi
Source: Sportsnet - Shi Davidi