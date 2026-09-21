Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Out of Toronto's Lineup on Monday
Sep 21, 2026, 4:14 PM ETToronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (back) is missing from the team's starting nine for Monday's series opener on the road against the division-rival Baltimore Orioles, per MLB.com. Sean Keys will make the start at first base for Toronto and will bat fifth against Orioles right-hander Shane Baz at Camden Yards. Guerrero is dealing with more lower-back tightness and will sit out to begin the week after he was pulled from Sunday's game early against the Texas Rangers. Vladdy is considered day-to-day for now, but with Toronto's postseason hopes hanging by a thread going into the final week of the regular season, he could be shut down any day now if the Blue Jays are eliminated. Although Guerrero has looked much better in 18 games in September, the 2026 campaign has been a bitter disappointment for the 27-year-old Canadian, as he is currently slashing .263/.336/.359 with a .695 OPS, only nine home runs, 56 RBI, 71 runs scored, and seven stolen bases across his 529 at-bats. He has not hit more than two home runs in any month this season.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com
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Justin Verlander Scheduled to Make One More Start on Saturday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 21, 2026, 3:30 PM ETDetroit Tigers veteran right-hander Justin Verlander (hamstring, hip) is scheduled to come off the 60-day injured list to make one final start for his illustrious career on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, according to Jeff Seidel of The Detroit Free Press. Fantasy managers still competing for a championship in the final week of the regular season will obviously want to stay away, but it is something to watch for baseball fans this weekend in what will be the 43-year-old's final start in the big leagues before he hangs up his cleats. The former MVP, three-time Cy Young winner, and 10-time All-Star has made just one start this year, back on March 30 against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he allowed five earned runs on six hits (one homer) while walking two and striking out one in just 3 2/3 innings of work. Verlander has been working his way back from hamstring and hip injuries all season, so we should not be expecting much out of him versus the Pirates.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Detroit Free Press - Jeff Seidel
MacKenzie Gore Scheduled to Start on Tuesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 21, 2026, 3:20 PM ETThe Texas Rangers announced on Monday that left-hander MacKenzie Gore (shoulder, back) is scheduled to make his next start on Tuesday against the New York Mets. Gore has checked out fine over the last few days and will be good to take the hill this week against the Mets after he dealt with some spasms in his upper back/shoulder area in his last start last Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went just four innings and threw 69 pitches. The matchup against New York is a good one as the Rangers seek to hold off the Houston Astros for the American League West title in the final week of the regular season, but Gore also carries significant risk coming off his injury last week. If the Rangers are still battling for a playoff spot this weekend, Gore could pitch in the final game of the regular season on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, too. The 27-year-old southpaw has gone 8-11 this year with a career-high 4.67 ERA (3.89 FIP) and 1.35 WHIP with 172 strikeouts and 69 walks in 165 2/3 innings across 32 starts. Gore has allowed at least three earned runs with nine walks and only three strikeouts in his last three starts against the Red Sox, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Tampa Bay Rays.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Texas Rangers PR
Jesus Luzardo Cleared to Throw on Sunday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 21, 2026, 11:33 AM ETPhiladelphia Phillies left-hander Jesus Luzardo (shoulder) was cleared to begin a throwing program on Sunday, according to Matt Gelb of The Athletic. Luzardo played catch with bullpen catcher Hector Rabago for around 10 minutes, which was the first time he had a full catch session in nine days. "Ready to go," president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said. Luzardo has not pitched in a game since Sept. 7 due to inflammation in his left shoulder, and with the regular season coming to an end this weekend, he might not have enough time to get fully ramped up to rejoin the Phillies in a starting role if they make the postseason. Luzardo's next big test will be when he throws a bullpen session off a mound. He is eligible to come off the 15-day injured list for the final regular-season game, but the Phillies do not expect him to pitch in that game. Gelb writes that "all signs point" to the Phillies treating Luzardo as a reliever to begin the postseason. Getting Luzardo back at all next month would be a big boost to the Phillies' pitching staff, as the 28-year-old was one of the best pitchers in baseball in 2026, going 14-5 with a 2.87 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, and 221 strikeouts in 178 2/3 innings across his 29 starts.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Matt Gelb
Garrett Crochet Throws Two-Inning Side Session on Saturday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 21, 2026, 11:27 AM ETBoston Red Sox left-hander Garrett Crochet (shoulder) threw a two-inning side session on Saturday that consisted of around 20 pitches, according to Ian Browne of MLB.com. Crochet topped out at 92 mph. If he does not have any ill effects from that session, Boston is hopeful that Crochet can face hitters at Fenway Park this week, perhaps multiple times during the team's final homestand in the lead-up to the postseason in early October. The 27-year-old southpaw was the runner-up for the American League Cy Young Award in 2025 in his first season with the BoSox, but he has managed to make only six starts (30 innings) in his second year with the team due to shoulder and lat issues that have sidelined him since May. Crochet was not on his game before he landed on the injured list either, allowing 23 runs (21 earned) while walking 11 and striking out 37. Because he does not have enough time to get all the way stretched out in a starting role, the Red Sox are expecting to use Crochet out of the bullpen in the playoffs if he is cleared to pitch.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com - Ian Browne
Trent Grisham Not Expected to Return This Week
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 21, 2026, 11:22 AM ETNew York Yankees outfielder Trent Grisham (hamstring) is not expected to be activated from the 10-day injured list before the end of the regular season this weekend, manager Aaron Boone told Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. However, it is still possible that Grisham will be on the playoff roster. The 29-year-old left-handed slugger has been sidelined since early September with a strained hamstring, and he will take this week to continue rehabbing in hopes of being included on the playoff roster in October. The two-time Gold Glover did not live up to his breakout season in the Bronx in 2025, when he hit a career-high 34 home runs and drove in 74 runs, as he will finish his 2026 campaign with a .211/.308/.395 slash line, 18 home runs, 59 RBI, 67 runs scored, and nine stolen bases in 121 games across 484 plate appearances. Grisham will likely operate as New York's center fielder against right-handed pitchers in the postseason if he gains clearance from his hamstring injury.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com - Bryan Hoch
Shane McClanahan Won't Return During Regular Season
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 21, 2026, 11:04 AM ETTampa Bay Rays left-hander Shane McClanahan (forearm) will not return to pitch this week for the final week of the 2026 regular season, according to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. Manager Kevin Cash said that McClanahan had a "good" throwing session on Friday, but he has been out since Sept. 4 with tightness in his left forearm, and he has run out of time to return to the major-league roster before the end of September. All in all, the 29-year-old two-time All-Star had a positive season in his return from Tommy John surgery that kept him out for each of the last two seasons. McClanahan ended up making 24 starts (118 innings) for the Rays this year and went 10-7 with a 3.36 ERA (3.50 FIP) and 1.12 WHIP with 106 strikeouts and 39 walks. The Rays are still hoping that McClanahan can return for their postseason run next month, but because he does not have time to get all the way built back up as a starter, he is expected to pitch out of the bullpen for Tampa in October.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Tampa Bay Times - Marc Topkin
Troy Melton Deals With Arm Discomfort in Final Start of Season
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 21, 2026, 10:57 AM ETDetroit Tigers right-hander Troy Melton (forearm) told reporters that he felt tightness in his forearm during his final start of the 2026 season on Sunday in an 8-1 loss to the division-rival Chicago White Sox, according to Chris McCosky of The Detroit News. The 25-year-old only went 3 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs on four hits while walking three and striking out four for his fifth loss of the season. It is a disappointing way for Melton to end his year, but the good news is that he said he did not think his forearm tightness was related to the elbow issues he dealt with in the spring. "Yeah, I don't think it's going to be a long-term issue," Melton said. "The stuff is still good. I'm still throwing hard. Just the execution in the last few haven't been great." In his first 16 starts over 97 innings this year, Melton had a stingy 1.86 ERA while holding hitters to a .201 average and .607 OPS. But he struggled to close it out over his final three starts before Sunday's abbreviated outing, allowing 13 runs (11 earned), 18 hits, six walks, and three hit batsmen in 13 2/3 innings. When fully healthy, Melton is an intriguing arm for fantasy managers with a legitimate six-pitch mix and precise command of his four-seam fastball, sinker, and cutter.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Detroit News - Chris McCosky
River Ryan to Start for Tigers on Monday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 21, 2026, 10:48 AM ETDetroit Tigers right-handed pitching prospect River Ryan, who was acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers in the blockbuster trade involving Tarik Skubal this summer, will make his Tigers debut on Monday and start against the Washington Nationals, according to Jason Beck of MLB.com. Right-hander Keider Montero will piggyback Ryan. Per MLB Pipeline, the 28-year-old former 11th-round pick by the San Diego Padres in 2021 is considered the Tigers' No. 3 prospect. He made his major-league debut with the Dodgers in 2024 and looked good in four starts, allowing four runs (three earned), walking nine, and striking out 18 in 20 1/3 innings pitched. Ryan has gone 3-1 on the farm in 2026 with a 4.39 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, and 47:9 K:BB in 41 innings across 10 starts with Triple-A Oklahoma City and Triple-A Toledo. He missed almost three months earlier this season with a hamstring injury, but he will try to finish off the year on a positive note back in the big leagues. Because Ryan will likely be limited to two or three innings on Monday, he will not be a realistic fantasy streamer in fantasy championship matchups.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com - Jason Beck
Tarik Skubal Placed on the Bereavement List
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 20, 2026, 10:00 PM ETLos Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal has been placed on the bereavement list. The 29-year-old's most recent start came on Saturday, so he may be able to return to the team before his next scheduled start later this upcoming week. Across 151 2/3 innings (25 starts) split between the Dodgers and Detroit Tigers, Skubal has recorded an 11-7 record with a 2.85 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, and 176 strikeouts. The hard-throwing left-hander has struck out 29.5% of the batters he's faced while logging just a 4.5% walk rate. If Skubal is able to return before the end of the regular season, his final start of 2026 would likely come on the road against the San Francisco Giants. If he misses extended time, Dodgers right-hander Emmet Sheehan could replace Skubal in the team's starting rotation.--Will Brady
Source: Los Angeles Dodgers
Andy Pages Set to Return to Dodgers Lineup on Tuesday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 20, 2026, 9:54 PM ETLos Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that outfielder Andy Pages (hand) will be activated from the 10-day injured list on Tuesday, per Katie Woo of The Athletic. Pages has been sidelined for almost exactly a month by a fractured left hand, but it appears he will be able to return to the Dodgers before the end of the regular season. Before suffering the injury, Pages hit .272/.338/.458 with 21 home runs, 80 RBI, 72 runs scored, and 12 stolen bases across 550 plate appearances. Upon his return, Pages should resume his role as the Dodgers' everyday center fielder and profiles as a must-start fantasy outfielder.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Katie Woo
Jazz Chisholm Jr. Could Return on Tuesday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 20, 2026, 9:46 PM ETNew York Yankees manager Aaron Boone said that second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (thumb) could be activated as soon as Tuesday, per Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News. Chisholm Jr. has been sidelined since early September with a right thumb strain. Across 520 plate appearances in 2026, the 28-year-old is hitting .232/.312/.403 with 19 home runs, 55 RBI, 68 runs scored, and 40 stolen bases. Chisholm Jr. is having a down year at the plate, as his barrel rate has dropped to 8.3% and he's struck out in 29.4% of his plate appearances. However, the dynamic second baseman remains a major asset for fantasy managers due to his speed. Upon his return, Chisholm Jr. profiles as a must-start infielder for the final few days of the 2026 season.--Will Brady
Source: New York Daily News - Gary Phillips
Cal Quantrill Headed to Injured List with Lat Strain
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 20, 2026, 9:42 PM ETTexas Rangers right-hander Cal Quantrill (lat) is being placed on the 15-day injured list with a lat strain, per Shawn McFarland of the Dallas Morning News. Quantrill was removed in the second inning of his start on Saturday after feeling tightness in the lat. The 31-year-old has had a surprisingly excellent season for the Rangers in 2026, recording a 9-5 record with a 2.86 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, and 81 strikeouts across 110 innings. Quantrill opened the year in a bulk relief role, but he was moved into the rotation in late June and has thrived ever since. Given the timing of Quantrill's injury, he will miss the remainder of the regular season and may not be available if the Rangers make it to the postseason. Without Quantrill, Texas left-hander Jordan Montgomery could move from the bullpen into the rotation.--Will Brady
Source: Dallas Morning News - Shawn McFarland
Andres Munoz Headed for Imaging on Right Knee
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 20, 2026, 9:31 PM ETSeattle Mariners closer Andres Munoz (knee) tweaked his right knee during his team's 2-1 win over the Colorado Rockies on Sunday and will undergo imaging on Monday, per Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times. Munoz allowed a hit, a walk, and an earned run across 1/3 of an inning before being removed from the game. It's been a disappointing year for Munoz, who has pitched to a 4.24 ERA and 1.23 WHIP with 10 blown saves across 57 1/3 innings (61 games). Munoz's underlying metrics suggest he's pitched better than his results, as he's logged an outstanding 37.6% strikeout rate and a 3.06 FIP. However, Munoz has allowed an elevated batting average on balls in play (.319) and HR/9 (1.41), and could now be looking at missed time. If Munoz is sidelined, Mariners left-hander Jose A. Ferrer and right-hander Seranthony Dominguez could both see save opportunities for Seattle.--Will Brady
Source: Seattle Times - Ryan Divish
Alex Bregman Taken to Hospital After Being Hit in the Face by Foul Ball
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 20, 2026, 9:20 PM ETChicago Cubs third baseman Alex Bregman (face) was removed early from his team's win over the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday after being hit in the face by a foul ball while standing in the on-deck circle. Per Meghan Montemurro of The Chicago Tribune, Bregman was struck by the ball on his left cheekbone and was taken to a hospital in Cincinnati for further testing after the incident. Bregman had a hit and a walk in two plate appearances before being forced to exit the game. Across 691 plate appearances this year, the 32-year-old is hitting .262/.352/.452 with 26 home runs, 89 RBI, 89 runs scored, and three stolen bases. Bregman has been on an absolute tear since the All-Star break, hitting .293 with 17 home runs across 260 plate appearances in the second half. If the injury forces Bregman to miss time, Cubs utility men Pedro Ramirez and Matt Shaw could both see an increase in at-bats.--Will Brady
Source: The Chicago Tribune - Meghan Montemurro
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Exits Early on Sunday with Lower-Back Tightness
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 20, 2026, 9:11 PM ETToronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (back) was removed early from his team's win over the Texas Rangers on Sunday with lower-back tightness, per Hazel Mae of MLB International. Guerrero Jr. had one hit in two plate appearances before exiting the game. The 27-year-old has had a disappointing season in 2026, hitting .262/.335/.359 with nine home runs, 56 RBI, 71 runs scored, and seven stolen bases. After posting a 12.2% barrel rate and a .506 xSLG in 2025, Guerrero Jr. has logged a 7.0% barrel rate and a .406 xSLG this season. The star first baseman has been a bit better in September, hitting .292 with a .796 OPS across his first 74 plate appearances this month. If Guerrero Jr. is forced to miss time, Blue Jays infielder/outfielder Charles McAdoo could be in line for an increase in playing time.--Will Brady
Source: MLB International - Hazel Mae
Brandon Nimmo Out Sick on Sunday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 20, 2026, 2:09 PM ETTexas Rangers outfielder Brandon Nimmo (illness) is out of the lineup due to an illness on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, according to the team. Alejandro Osuna is starting in right field for Texas and will bat fifth against Blue Jays right-hander Spencer Miles. The Rangers have a scheduled day off on Monday, so there is a good chance that Nimmo will be feeling good enough to return for Tuesday's series opener at home against the New York Mets. Nimmo has been more of a disappointment overall in 2026 in his first year in Texas after 10 seasons with the New York Mets, as he entered play on Sunday with a .260/.325/.407 slash line with a .732 OPS, 14 home runs, 61 RBI, 61 runs scored, and seven stolen bases in 149 games played across 631 plate appearances. He has been particularly ineffective in 17 games so far this month, going 15-for-66 (.227) with zero homers, eight RBI, six walks, and 22 strikeouts.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Texas Rangers
Dylan Cease to Miss Next Start Due to Shoulder Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 20, 2026, 1:04 PM ETToronto Blue Jays right-hander Dylan Cease (shoulder) will not make his next start on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles after undergoing an MRI exam on his right shoulder on Saturday night, according to Hazel Mae of Sportsnet. Cease will meet the team in Baltimore. Manager John Schneider is not ruling out Cease making a start against the Cincinnati Reds next weekend. Cease said his shoulder felt "fatigued," and he allowed four runs (one earned) while walking six in just 2 2/3 innings in his most recent outing on Friday against the Texas Rangers. It is a bad time for the Blue Jays to be without one of the best all-around pitchers in baseball this year, but they are also on the verge of being eliminated from playoff contention. Despite his tough outing on Friday, the 30-year-old Cease has been outstanding in 2026 in his first year in Toronto, going 11-6 with a 2.40 ERA (league-leading 2.55 FIP) and 1.10 WHIP with a league-high 239 strikeouts and 78 walks in 169 innings (29 starts). The Jays entered Sunday's action three games out of the final wild-card spot in the American League.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Sportsnet - Hazel Mae
Kyle Tucker Leaves Early With Knee Injury on Saturday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 20, 2026, 12:36 PM ETLos Angeles Dodgers outfielder Kyle Tucker (knee) left Saturday night's game early against the division-rival San Francisco Giants after fouling a ball off his right knee/shin, but manager Dave Roberts told Jack Harris of The California Post that the lopsided score played into Tucker being removed early. Roberts expects Tucker to be back in action for Sunday's series finale at Dodger Stadium, but they will see how he feels in the morning. Before leaving the eventual 10-4 win on Saturday, Tucker went 1-for-3 at the plate with a walk and a run scored for the Dodgers. He was replaced in right field by Alex Call. The 29-year-old left-handed slugger has not lived up to his big free-agent contract in 2026 in his first year in L.A., as he is currently slashing .235/.334/.394 with a .729 OPS, 17 homers, 70 RBI, 88 runs, and 11 stolen bases across his 515 at-bats. However, after hitting under .200 in August, Tucker has picked things up and has hit .288 (17-for-59) with six homers, three doubles, a triple, 13 RBI, 17 runs scored, and two steals in 18 games in September. The Dodgers are hoping he can continue to swing a hot bat going into the playoffs in October.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The California Post - Jack Harris
Reds Place Chase Burns on Injured List With Groin Strain
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 20, 2026, 12:30 PM ETThe Cincinnati Reds announced on Sunday that they placed right-hander Chase Burns (groin) on the 15-day injured list (retroactive to Sept. 19) with a strained right groin and selected the contract of right-hander Carson Spiers from Triple-A Louisville in a corresponding move. The Reds had been working to limit the young right-hander's innings in recent weeks, and now his 2026 season will come to an end with a week remaining on the schedule. The 23-year-old former second overall pick in 2024 from Wake Forest University had a fantastic first full season in the majors this year, earning his first All-Star nod while going 15-3 with a 2.86 ERA (3.24 FIP), 1.17 WHIP, and 185:56 K:BB in 154 1/3 innings pitched across his 29 starts for the Reds. Burns recorded a strong 29.4% strikeout rate while walking 8.9% of the batters he faced. He is one of the best upside arms in terms of strikeout stuff in the big leagues, as long as he can stay healthy going forward. The native of Italy was limited to exactly three innings in each of his final three starts in 2026, allowing four earned runs while walking six and striking out 14.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Cincinnati Reds
Willson Contreras Sitting Out Series Finale in Tampa
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 20, 2026, 12:24 PM ETBoston Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras (hand) remains absent from the team's starting lineup for Sunday's series finale against the division-rival Tampa Bay Rays, per MLB.com. Nick Sogard is making a third straight start at first base for the BoSox and is hitting fifth against Rays right-hander Griffin Jax. Contreras is missing a third straight game after he was hit by a pitch on his right hand in Thursday's win over the Texas Rangers. The good news is that X-rays came back negative for any fractures in his hand, so fantasy managers should consider him day-to-day going into the final week of the 2026 regular season. With a scheduled day off coming on Monday, hopefully Contreras will be back on the field for Tuesday's series opener at Fenway Park against the Cleveland Guardians. The 34-year-old Venezuelan has a career-best 27 home runs and 81 RBI in 2026 in his first year in Boston, but he hit just .217 (18-for-83) with a .715 OPS in 23 games in August, and he has played in only four games so far in September due to various injuries.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com