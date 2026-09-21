Noah Fifita Worth a Waiver Claim After Five-Score Night

Sep 21, 2026, 12:41 PM ET

West Virginia quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. has moved well beyond streamer territory after accounting for all five Mountaineer touchdowns in Saturday's 38-27 win over Virginia. Hawkins completed 10 of 17 passes for 190 yards and two scores, then added 123 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries. He now has 477 passing yards, five passing touchdowns, 322 rushing yards and six rushing scores through three games without throwing an interception. RotoBaller already had Hawkins as a top-10 quarterback entering Week 3, yet he remains available in 95% of Yahoo leagues. Oklahoma State visits Morgantown next, but the rushing volume is what makes Hawkins such an appealing long-term play. He should be treated as a must-add and weekly CFF starter anywhere he is still available.