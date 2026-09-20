X-Rays Come Back Negative on Alec Pierce's Heel

Sep 20, 2026, 10:15 PM ET

Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Derwin James Jr. (finger) was forced to make an early exit from Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. James suffered a broken pinky finger during the first quarter of Sunday's contest, per Kris Rhim. He recorded seven tackles before leaving the contest. It sounds like James wants to play with a cast on his hand moving forward. His absence from his secondary would certainly be a significant hit to the Chargers' defense. They certainly felt his absence during the second half of Sunday's loss to the Raiders. Tony Jefferson is a candidate to see increased playing time if James misses time.