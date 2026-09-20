TreVeyon Henderson Scores TD in Solid Week 2 Effort
Sep 20, 2026, 4:33 PM ETNew England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson contributed to his team's blowout win against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2, rushing for 76 yards on 16 carries and scoring a touchdown. The 23-year-old Ohio State product outplayed the Patriots' de facto RB1 Rhamondre Stevenson, who had six carries for 43 yards on Sunday. Henderson, who missed Week 1 with an ankle injury, had 180 carries for 911 yards and nine touchdowns over 17 regular season games his rookie season for the Patriots, adding 35 receptions for 221 yards and one touchdown in the air over that span. RotoBaller lists Henderson at RB41 in the position rankings, and his fantasy stock should go up if he continues to produce at this level.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
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Joe Burrow Throws Two Touchdowns In Win Over Texans
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Sep 20, 2026, 4:28 PM ETCincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow completed 20 of his 31 pass attempts (65%) for 207 yards and two touchdowns in the 20-6 victory over the Houston Texans. Despite being questionable with a back issue heading into this game, Burrow was able to do enough to pull out a win against a strong Texans defense. Burrow was sacked five times in the contest but stayed in, which is a good sign for his health moving forward. Burrow will look to keep the wins rolling against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3. The Steelers defense has racked up seven sacks, three interceptions, and a fumble recovery through two games this season, so Burrow could have his work cut out for him with a tough matchup. That said, the Bengals star QB just took on the strong Texans defense and was successful, so fantasy managers should be confident in his ability heading into next week. Burrow should be considered a strong QB1 for the upcoming week.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Aaron Jones Sr. Eclipses 100 Yards In Vikings Victory
Nick Piotrowicz
Nick Piotrowicz
Sep 20, 2026, 4:26 PM ETThe Minnesota Vikings rode running back Aaron Jones Sr. for 23 carries and 105 yards on Sunday in Chicago, doing just enough in a 9-3 victory in which neither side scored a touchdown. Jones was the centerpiece of the Minnesota offense during awful weather conditions, drawing a significant workload as the Vikings also played without fellow running back Jordan Mason (thumb) and quarterback Kyler Murray. The veteran running back briefly departed the game with a knee injury, but he returned to finish the fourth quarter as Minnesota tacked on a late field goal and held off the Bears' final drive. Even if Jones is unlikely to carry the ball as often as he did in Week 2, his involvement Sunday suggests he'll be lineup-worthy while Mason is on injured reserve. The Vikings travel to Tampa in Week 3.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: ESPN
Travis Etienne Jr. has Disappointing Effort in Backfield Split vs. Ravens
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Sep 20, 2026, 4:23 PM ETNew Orleans Saints running back Travis Etienne struggled to make an impact in Week 2 in his team's 24-17 victory against the host Baltimore Ravens. The 27-year-old offseason addition had just eight carries for 25 yards as he split first-team reps with veteran Alvin Kamara, who ended the day with nine carries for 15 yards. Second-year quarterback Tyler Shough, making his second start of the season, ran for 23 yards and had the Saints' only rushing touchdown on the day. The former Jaguar eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards in three of his four seasons in Jacksonville, but it doesn't look like he can reach that level of production in the Big Easy if he is splitting time with Kamara down the stretch.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Ja'Marr Chase Scores Twice In Week 2 Win
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Sep 20, 2026, 4:18 PM ETCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase bounced back in a big way in Week 2 with seven catches for 75 yards and two scores in the 20-6 win over the Houston Texans. Chase shook off that disappointing season opener performance as he and quarterback Joe Burrow connected often throughout the contest. The star wideout finished first on the team in receptions, but trailed teammate Tee Higgins in receiving yards and targets. This game gave fantasy managers a much-needed sigh of relief and should give them confidence about starting Chase heading into a Week 3 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers have allowed 20 points to opposing teams in each of their first two games, which bodes well for the Bengals' chances of scoring. Chase is the focal point of the Cincinnati passing attack, so when the offense succeeds, he's usually the reason why. Chase is one of the most reliable targets in the league, and he should be considered a top-end WR1 heading into Week 3.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Colston Loveland a Bust Yet Again in Week 2
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Sep 20, 2026, 4:13 PM ETChicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland had another difficult outing in Week 2, catching just one of three targets for three yards in a 9-3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. It's yet another letdown for Loveland, who entered the season with plenty of fanfare but failed to catch a single target in a 59-37 victory against the Carolina Panthers in Week 1. Chicago had a plethora of problems on Sunday, including starting quarterback Caleb Williams (hamstring) getting injured mid-game. Still, the second-year tight end out of Michigan hasn't lived up to his TE2 status in the RotoBaller positional ranking.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Caleb Williams Ruled Out With Hamstring Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 20, 2026, 4:06 PM ETChicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams suffered a hamstring injury during Sunday's loss to Minnesota. Williams went down on a non-contact scramble in the fourth quarter and needed help leaving the field before Tyson Bagent replaced him. He finished the game 15-of-26 passing for 138 yards with one interception while adding 42 rushing yards on five carries. Chicago later confirmed the hamstring injury, but there has been no word yet on the severity. Williams' status will now be worth monitoring heading into Week 3.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Bears Communications
Aaron Jones Sr. Returns vs. Bears
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Sep 20, 2026, 4:02 PM ETMinnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones Sr. (knee) returned for the end of Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears. Jones was questionable to return after being injured in the second half, although he was able to get off the field on his own before being tended to by trainers. The veteran back is leading the Vikings' running game with teammate Jordan Mason (thumb) on IR, recording 17 carries for 85 yards before being injured in Week 2.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Lindsey Young
Jonathon Brooks Questionable to Return With Groin Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 20, 2026, 3:58 PM ETCarolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks (groin) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against Atlanta. According to Mike Kaye, Brooks signaled for a trainer immediately after his last carry before walking to the tunnel with three staff members. The Panthers have since announced that he is dealing with a groin injury. Brooks had five carries for 16 yards before leaving the game. Chuba Hubbard had already handled most of the backfield work, rushing 12 times for 53 yards, and would remain the clear lead option if Brooks can't return. AJ Dillon is next behind them on Carolina's depth chart.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Mike Kaye
Eli Raridon Out for Remainder of Week 2 vs. Steelers
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Sep 20, 2026, 3:56 PM ETNew England Patriots tight end Eli Raridon (thigh) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers, his team reported via the X platform. The rookie had one catch for 30 yards in Sunday's home game before sustaining the injury. Hunter Henry becomes New England's go-to tight end with Raridon out of the game.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Patriots Comminucations
Rico Dowdle Out with Toe Injury
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Sep 20, 2026, 3:51 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle (toe) won't return to Sunday's game against the New England Patriots due to an apparent toe injury. Dowdle briefly returned for the second half of Sunday's game after sustaining the injury in the second quarter and being taken to the locker room on a cart. He had Pittsburgh's first carry of the second half and was involved in the subsequent drive before leaving the game again. Fellow backs Jaylen Warren and Travis Homer remain active in Sunday's road game. If Dowdle's toe injury is serious enough to keep him sidelined going into Week 3, Warren would become an absolute must-start fantasy RB for the Steelers.--Chelena Goldman
Source: 93.7 The Fan via X.com
Caleb Williams Carted Off With Serious-Looking Leg Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 20, 2026, 3:48 PM ETChicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (leg) was taken to the locker room on a cart during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings, according to Courtney Cronin. Williams went down on the play and appeared to injure his right leg before being helped off and evaluated in the medical tent. He completed 15 of 26 passes for 138 yards with one interception and added 42 yards on five carries before leaving. The Bears have not announced an official injury or return designation yet. Tyson Bagent has taken over at quarterback with Williams out of the game.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Courtney Cronin
Aaron Jones Sr. Questionable to Return With Knee Injury
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Sep 20, 2026, 3:43 PM ETMinnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones Sr. (knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears, Mike Garafolo reported via the X platform. Jones had 17 carries for 85 yards before being injured in the second half of Sunday's low-scoring game. He was able to get off the field by himself before being tended to by Minnesota's trainers. The veteran back recorded 12 carries for 40 yards and a touchdown in Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers and led the Vikings' ground game in Week 2 with fellow RB Jordan Mason (thumb) on injured reserve.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Mike Garafolo
Jack Strand Makes Regular-Season Debut vs. Panthers
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Sep 20, 2026, 3:35 PM ETAtlanta Falcons rookie quarterback Jack Strand made his regular-season debut in Week 2 after entering Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers. The Falcons were down 34-3 in the third quarter, with Cooper Rush completing 10 of 17 passes for 86 yards and two interceptions. Strand played in three preseason games for Atlanta, completing 24 of 36 passes (66.7% completion rate) for 306 yards with one touchdown pass and one interception. The 22-year-old had a 63.8% completion rate over four seasons playing at Minnesota State Moorhead with a 126:50 TD:INT ratio.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Darius Hayes
Jalen Tolbert Inactive Against 49ers
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Sep 20, 2026, 3:25 PM ETMiami Dolphins wide receiver Jalen Tolbert tops the inactive list once again as his team prepares to face the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2. Tolbert was a healthy scratch in Week 1 against the Las Vegas Raiders, which opened the door for rookie Caleb Douglas to catch five passes for 94 yards in his NFL debut. Fellow wideouts Malik Washington and Chris Bell should also have a healthy workload in Week 2 with Tolbert on the sidelines. Tolbert signed with the Dolphins in the offseason after four seasons with the Dallas Cowboys and was expected to carve out a role for himself in Miami's evolving receiver room. After two weeks riding the bench, fantasy managers can't rely on Tolbert for weekly production.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Miami Dolphins vs. X.com
Kaelon Black Active Against Dolphins
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Sep 20, 2026, 3:16 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers running back Kaelon Black (groin) is listed as active for Sunday's Week 2 battle against the visiting Miami Dolphins, the Athletic's Matt Barrows reported via the X platform. Black was limited in practice on Thursday and Friday after sustaining the injury mid-week, but didn't appear on the injury list ahead of Sunday's home opener. The rookie back out of Indiana had 14 carries for 65 yards against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1, and he should have an even easier time getting the ball downfield against a Dolphins defense that allowed 130 rushing yards to the Las Vegas Raiders to open up the season. The 49ers will likely lean heavily on Christian McCaffrey once again, but Black should see a similar workload to Week 1 if his injury doesn't flare up mid-game.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Matt Barrows
Rico Dowdle Returns After Toe Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 20, 2026, 3:13 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle (toe) returned to Sunday's game against the New England Patriots, according to Brooke Pryor. Dowdle was questionable to return after being taken to the locker room on a cart during the second quarter. He had four carries for 11 yards and one catch for nine yards before leaving. Dowdle received Pittsburgh's first carry of the second half and remained involved afterward, resuming his role in the backfield alongside Jaylen Warren and Travis Homer.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Brooke Pryor
Brock Bowers Inactive Against Chargers
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 20, 2026, 3:00 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers, according to the team. Bowers missed practice Wednesday and Thursday before returning on a limited basis Friday, but he entered the weekend listed as doubtful. This will be his second straight missed game after he also sat out the season opener against Miami. Michael Mayer is next up at tight end for Las Vegas, with Ian Thomas also available behind him. Reports have suggested that Bowers has a good chance to make his 2026 debut in a Week 3 matchup next Sunday, Sept. 27, against the New Orleans Saints on the road.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Las Vegas Raiders
RJ Harvey Inactive Against Jaguars
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 20, 2026, 2:54 PM ETDenver Broncos running back RJ Harvey (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Harvey was limited in practice Thursday and Friday after sitting out Wednesday and entered the weekend listed as questionable. He had three carries for 18 yards and caught four passes for 23 yards in the season opener against Kansas City. J.K. Dobbins remains Denver's lead back, while rookie Jonah Coleman and Tyler Badie move up the depth chart with Harvey unavailable. If Harvey's injury is significant enough to potentially keep him out beyond Week 2, Coleman should become a popular waiver-wire pickup at RB, especially if he has a large role on Sunday against the Jags.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Schefter
Ladd McConkey Active Against Raiders
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 20, 2026, 2:47 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (rib) is officially active for Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders, according to Alex Insdorf. McConkey missed practice Wednesday and Thursday before getting back on the field in a limited capacity Friday, and he carried a questionable tag into Sunday. He caught five passes for 82 yards and a touchdown in the season opener against Arizona. McConkey will give it a go against Las Vegas despite the rib injury, keeping one of Justin Herbert's primary options in the lineup. Fantasy managers who were considering using Quentin Johnston or Tre'Harris in a flex spot this weekend due to McConkey's injury might want to go in another direction now.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Alex Insdorf
Saquon Barkley Returns After Stinger
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 20, 2026, 2:41 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (stinger) has returned to Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans, according to Brooks Kubena. Barkley left after his first carry of the afternoon and was initially listed as questionable to return. He had one carry for no gain before the injury. Barkley was back on the field for Philadelphia's first offensive snap of the second half and took the handoff, though the play was wiped out by a holding penalty. Tank Bigsby and Will Shipley handled the backfield work while Barkley was sidelined.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Brooks Kubena