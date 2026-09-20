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Jack Strand Makes Regular-Season Debut vs. Panthers

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Sep 20, 2026, 3:35 PM ET

Atlanta Falcons rookie quarterback Jack Strand made his regular-season debut in Week 2 after entering Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers. The Falcons were down 34-3 in the third quarter, with Cooper Rush completing 10 of 17 passes for 86 yards and two interceptions. Strand played in three preseason games for Atlanta, completing 24 of 36 passes (66.7% completion rate) for 306 yards with one touchdown pass and one interception. The 22-year-old had a 63.8% completion rate over four seasons playing at Minnesota State Moorhead with a 126:50 TD:INT ratio.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Darius Hayes
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Sep 20, 2026, 3:25 PM ET

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jalen Tolbert tops the inactive list once again as his team prepares to face the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2. Tolbert was a healthy scratch in Week 1 against the Las Vegas Raiders, which opened the door for rookie Caleb Douglas to catch five passes for 94 yards in his NFL debut. Fellow wideouts Malik Washington and Chris Bell should also have a healthy workload in Week 2 with Tolbert on the sidelines. Tolbert signed with the Dolphins in the offseason after four seasons with the Dallas Cowboys and was expected to carve out a role for himself in Miami's evolving receiver room. After two weeks riding the bench, fantasy managers can't rely on Tolbert for weekly production.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Miami Dolphins vs. X.com
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Sep 20, 2026, 3:16 PM ET

San Francisco 49ers running back Kaelon Black (groin) is listed as active for Sunday's Week 2 battle against the visiting Miami Dolphins, the Athletic's Matt Barrows reported via the X platform. Black was limited in practice on Thursday and Friday after sustaining the injury mid-week, but didn't appear on the injury list ahead of Sunday's home opener. The rookie back out of Indiana had 14 carries for 65 yards against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1, and he should have an even easier time getting the ball downfield against a Dolphins defense that allowed 130 rushing yards to the Las Vegas Raiders to open up the season. The 49ers will likely lean heavily on Christian McCaffrey once again, but Black should see a similar workload to Week 1 if his injury doesn't flare up mid-game.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Matt Barrows
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Sep 20, 2026, 3:13 PM ET

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle (toe) returned to Sunday's game against the New England Patriots, according to Brooke Pryor. Dowdle was questionable to return after being taken to the locker room on a cart during the second quarter. He had four carries for 11 yards and one catch for nine yards before leaving. Dowdle received Pittsburgh's first carry of the second half and remained involved afterward, resuming his role in the backfield alongside Jaylen Warren and Travis Homer.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Brooke Pryor
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Sep 20, 2026, 3:00 PM ET

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers, according to the team. Bowers missed practice Wednesday and Thursday before returning on a limited basis Friday, but he entered the weekend listed as doubtful. This will be his second straight missed game after he also sat out the season opener against Miami. Michael Mayer is next up at tight end for Las Vegas, with Ian Thomas also available behind him. Reports have suggested that Bowers has a good chance to make his 2026 debut in a Week 3 matchup next Sunday, Sept. 27, against the New Orleans Saints on the road.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Las Vegas Raiders
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Sep 20, 2026, 2:54 PM ET

Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Harvey was limited in practice Thursday and Friday after sitting out Wednesday and entered the weekend listed as questionable. He had three carries for 18 yards and caught four passes for 23 yards in the season opener against Kansas City. J.K. Dobbins remains Denver's lead back, while rookie Jonah Coleman and Tyler Badie move up the depth chart with Harvey unavailable. If Harvey's injury is significant enough to potentially keep him out beyond Week 2, Coleman should become a popular waiver-wire pickup at RB, especially if he has a large role on Sunday against the Jags.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Schefter
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Sep 20, 2026, 2:47 PM ET

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (rib) is officially active for Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders, according to Alex Insdorf. McConkey missed practice Wednesday and Thursday before getting back on the field in a limited capacity Friday, and he carried a questionable tag into Sunday. He caught five passes for 82 yards and a touchdown in the season opener against Arizona. McConkey will give it a go against Las Vegas despite the rib injury, keeping one of Justin Herbert's primary options in the lineup. Fantasy managers who were considering using Quentin Johnston or Tre'Harris in a flex spot this weekend due to McConkey's injury might want to go in another direction now.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Alex Insdorf
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Sep 20, 2026, 2:41 PM ET

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (stinger) has returned to Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans, according to Brooks Kubena. Barkley left after his first carry of the afternoon and was initially listed as questionable to return. He had one carry for no gain before the injury. Barkley was back on the field for Philadelphia's first offensive snap of the second half and took the handoff, though the play was wiped out by a holding penalty. Tank Bigsby and Will Shipley handled the backfield work while Barkley was sidelined.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Brooks Kubena
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Sep 20, 2026, 2:33 PM ET

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston remains a reasonable deeper-league option for Week 2 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Johnston drew six targets in the opener but turned them into only two catches for 17 yards, while Tre' Harris also saw six targets and Ladd McConkey led the team with seven. Johnston did play 43 offensive snaps, the most among Chargers wide receivers, so the role itself was not especially small. McConkey is questionable with a rib injury after missing Wednesday and Thursday before returning to a limited practice Friday, and reports Sunday indicated he was trending toward playing. That keeps Johnston's ceiling somewhat dependent on how close McConkey is to full strength. Las Vegas allowed 185 passing yards in Week 1, although Miami's Caleb Douglas still reached 94 receiving yards. Johnston has enough playing time and target opportunity to stay in the flex conversation, but his Week 1 production and McConkey's improving outlook make him more comfortable in deeper formats than as a lineup lock.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 20, 2026, 2:21 PM ET

Updating a previous report, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle (toe) is questionable to return against the New England Patriots, according to Brooke Pryor. Dowdle went to the blue medical tent before being taken to the locker room on a cart earlier in the second quarter. He had four carries for 11 yards and caught one pass for nine yards before leaving. Jaylen Warren should handle most of the backfield work if Dowdle can't return, while Travis Homer has already picked up two carries for 16 yards in the game.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Brooke Pryor
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Sep 20, 2026, 2:17 PM ET

New England Patriots tight end Eli Raridon (thigh) is questionable to return against the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to Patriots Communications. The rookie had one catch for 30 yards before leaving the game. Hunter Henry remains New England's primary tight end and would take on an even larger share of the work if Raridon can't return. Cameron Latu is also available with Tanner Arkin inactive Sunday.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Patriots Communications
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Sep 20, 2026, 2:12 PM ET

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle (undisclosed) went to the blue medical tent before being taken to the locker room on a cart during Sunday's game against the New England Patriots, according to Brooke Pryor. Dowdle was seen hobbling over to the cart before leaving the field. He had four carries for 11 yards and caught one pass for nine yards before exiting. Pittsburgh has not announced an injury or return designation yet. Jaylen Warren would be in line for more backfield work if Dowdle can't return, with Eli Heidenreich and practice-squad elevation Travis Homer providing additional depth.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Brooke Pryor
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Sep 20, 2026, 1:56 PM ET

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (knee) is questionable to return against the Tennessee Titans, according to the team. Goedert had one catch for four yards before leaving the game. Johnny Mundt is next up at tight end if Goedert can't return, with E.J. Jenkins also available for Philadelphia.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Philadelphia Eagles
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Sep 20, 2026, 1:47 PM ET

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams will look to rebound Monday night against the New York Giants after catching three of six targets for 26 yards in Week 1. His six targets were second on the team behind Puka Nacua's nine, so the volume was not completely absent even in a quiet opener. Adams could also be in line for more work this week. Nacua is questionable and considered a pregame decision after missing Friday and Saturday practices, while Jordan Whittington is doubtful with a quad injury. The matchup offers some resistance after New York held CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens to eight catches for 72 yards and one touchdown combined last week. Still, Adams should remain heavily involved regardless of Nacua's status, with a higher ceiling if Nacua cannot play or is limited. Adams is a reasonable Week 2 starting option, but his Week 1 production and the uncertainty around Nacua keep the outlook from being completely straightforward.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 20, 2026, 1:36 PM ET

New York Giants running back Najee Harris could be active Monday night against the Rams, according to Mike Garafolo. Harris was a healthy scratch in Week 1 after signing with New York in August while working back from the torn Achilles that ended his 2025 season. Cam Skattebo handled the lead role against Dallas, rushing 18 times for 81 yards and a touchdown. Tyrone Tracy Jr. lost a fumble on his second offensive snap and did not return to the field. Garafolo said he would not be surprised if Harris takes some of Tracy's snaps if the veteran is active Monday. Harris' availability has not been confirmed, so his role remains uncertain.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Mike Garafolo
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Sep 20, 2026, 1:30 PM ET

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed (neck) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the New York Jets, according to Matt Schneidman. Reed was carted off after being injured on Green Bay's opening possession and finishes with one catch for four yards. Skyy Moore could pick up additional snaps with Reed done for the afternoon, while Christian Watson and Matthew Golden should handle most of the work at receiver.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Matt Schneidman
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Sep 20, 2026, 1:23 PM ET

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (stinger) is questionable to return against the Tennessee Titans. Barkley headed to the locker room during the first quarter but was able to jog off under his own power. He had one carry for no gain before leaving. Tank Bigsby and Will Shipley have both already mixed into the backfield and would be in line for more work if Barkley can't return.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Philadelphia Eagles
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Sep 20, 2026, 1:18 PM ET

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed (undisclosed) was carted off during the opening possession of Sunday's game against the New York Jets, according to Matt Schneidman. The Packers sideline came onto the field while Reed was being attended to. He caught one pass for four yards before leaving, and the team has not announced an injury yet. Skyy Moore could pick up additional snaps if Reed can't return, while Christian Watson and Matthew Golden would also have more opportunities in the passing game.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Matt Schneidman
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Sep 20, 2026, 1:15 PM ET

Washington Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt handled most of the rushing work in Week 1, carrying 16 times for 63 yards and a touchdown against Philadelphia. Rachaad White had seven carries and Kaytron Allen four, although the snaps were much closer, with Croskey-Merritt playing 34 and White 29. There are still reasons to be careful. Croskey-Merritt caught one pass for minus-seven yards, while White remained involved in the passing game, and Croskey-Merritt did not return after fumbling late in the fourth quarter. Allen handled the final drive. The matchup gives him a decent chance to stay involved, though. Dallas allowed 165 rushing yards to the Giants in Week 1, including 81 yards and a touchdown to Cam Skattebo. Croskey-Merritt is not a locked-in starter with Washington still using multiple backs, but the carry share and matchup make him a reasonable flex option for Week 2.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 20, 2026, 1:09 PM ET

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald is expected to play around 30 snaps Monday night against the New York Giants, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Donald sat out the opener against San Francisco as the Rams continued to ramp him up following two seasons away from football. He has been getting 11-on-11 work in practice and said Friday that he planned to make his season debut against New York. Donald is set to play his first NFL game since the 2023 season, though the Rams appear prepared to ease him back with a reduced workload.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ian Rapoport
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Sep 20, 2026, 12:58 PM ET

Green Bay Packers running back Kaleb Johnson could get his first offensive work of the season Sunday against the New York Jets. Johnson was active in Week 1 but did not play an offensive snap, while MarShawn Lloyd handled 13 carries for 37 yards and Chris Brooks added seven carries for 29. Head coach Matt LaFleur said this week that Johnson is expected to be in for some plays, which at least puts him in the backfield mix after watching from the sideline in the opener. How much work that turns into is still unclear. Johnson remains listed third on Green Bay's unofficial depth chart behind Lloyd and Brooks, and both backs were involved last week. For fantasy managers, that makes Johnson more of a player to monitor than someone to trust right away. The coaching staff appears ready to give him a look, but there is not enough evidence yet to know whether those snaps will turn into meaningful touches.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Zach Kruse
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