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Eli Raridon Questionable to Return With Thigh Injury

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Sep 20, 2026, 2:17 PM ET

New England Patriots tight end Eli Raridon (thigh) is questionable to return against the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to Patriots Communications. The rookie had one catch for 30 yards before leaving the game. Hunter Henry remains New England's primary tight end and would take on an even larger share of the work if Raridon can't return. Cameron Latu is also available with Tanner Arkin inactive Sunday.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Patriots Communications
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Sep 20, 2026, 2:12 PM ET

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle (undisclosed) went to the blue medical tent before being taken to the locker room on a cart during Sunday's game against the New England Patriots, according to Brooke Pryor. Dowdle was seen hobbling over to the cart before leaving the field. He had four carries for 11 yards and caught one pass for nine yards before exiting. Pittsburgh has not announced an injury or return designation yet. Jaylen Warren would be in line for more backfield work if Dowdle can't return, with Eli Heidenreich and practice-squad elevation Travis Homer providing additional depth.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Brooke Pryor
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Sep 20, 2026, 1:56 PM ET

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (knee) is questionable to return against the Tennessee Titans, according to the team. Goedert had one catch for four yards before leaving the game. Johnny Mundt is next up at tight end if Goedert can't return, with E.J. Jenkins also available for Philadelphia.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Philadelphia Eagles
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Sep 20, 2026, 1:47 PM ET

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams will look to rebound Monday night against the New York Giants after catching three of six targets for 26 yards in Week 1. His six targets were second on the team behind Puka Nacua's nine, so the volume was not completely absent even in a quiet opener. Adams could also be in line for more work this week. Nacua is questionable and considered a pregame decision after missing Friday and Saturday practices, while Jordan Whittington is doubtful with a quad injury. The matchup offers some resistance after New York held CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens to eight catches for 72 yards and one touchdown combined last week. Still, Adams should remain heavily involved regardless of Nacua's status, with a higher ceiling if Nacua cannot play or is limited. Adams is a reasonable Week 2 starting option, but his Week 1 production and the uncertainty around Nacua keep the outlook from being completely straightforward.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 20, 2026, 1:36 PM ET

New York Giants running back Najee Harris could be active Monday night against the Rams, according to Mike Garafolo. Harris was a healthy scratch in Week 1 after signing with New York in August while working back from the torn Achilles that ended his 2025 season. Cam Skattebo handled the lead role against Dallas, rushing 18 times for 81 yards and a touchdown. Tyrone Tracy Jr. lost a fumble on his second offensive snap and did not return to the field. Garafolo said he would not be surprised if Harris takes some of Tracy's snaps if the veteran is active Monday. Harris' availability has not been confirmed, so his role remains uncertain.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Mike Garafolo
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Sep 20, 2026, 1:30 PM ET

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed (neck) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the New York Jets, according to Matt Schneidman. Reed was carted off after being injured on Green Bay's opening possession and finishes with one catch for four yards. Skyy Moore could pick up additional snaps with Reed done for the afternoon, while Christian Watson and Matthew Golden should handle most of the work at receiver.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Matt Schneidman
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Sep 20, 2026, 1:23 PM ET

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (stinger) is questionable to return against the Tennessee Titans. Barkley headed to the locker room during the first quarter but was able to jog off under his own power. He had one carry for no gain before leaving. Tank Bigsby and Will Shipley have both already mixed into the backfield and would be in line for more work if Barkley can't return.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Philadelphia Eagles
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Sep 20, 2026, 1:18 PM ET

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed (undisclosed) was carted off during the opening possession of Sunday's game against the New York Jets, according to Matt Schneidman. The Packers sideline came onto the field while Reed was being attended to. He caught one pass for four yards before leaving, and the team has not announced an injury yet. Skyy Moore could pick up additional snaps if Reed can't return, while Christian Watson and Matthew Golden would also have more opportunities in the passing game.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Matt Schneidman
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Sep 20, 2026, 1:15 PM ET

Washington Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt handled most of the rushing work in Week 1, carrying 16 times for 63 yards and a touchdown against Philadelphia. Rachaad White had seven carries and Kaytron Allen four, although the snaps were much closer, with Croskey-Merritt playing 34 and White 29. There are still reasons to be careful. Croskey-Merritt caught one pass for minus-seven yards, while White remained involved in the passing game, and Croskey-Merritt did not return after fumbling late in the fourth quarter. Allen handled the final drive. The matchup gives him a decent chance to stay involved, though. Dallas allowed 165 rushing yards to the Giants in Week 1, including 81 yards and a touchdown to Cam Skattebo. Croskey-Merritt is not a locked-in starter with Washington still using multiple backs, but the carry share and matchup make him a reasonable flex option for Week 2.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 20, 2026, 1:09 PM ET

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald is expected to play around 30 snaps Monday night against the New York Giants, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Donald sat out the opener against San Francisco as the Rams continued to ramp him up following two seasons away from football. He has been getting 11-on-11 work in practice and said Friday that he planned to make his season debut against New York. Donald is set to play his first NFL game since the 2023 season, though the Rams appear prepared to ease him back with a reduced workload.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ian Rapoport
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Sep 20, 2026, 12:58 PM ET

Green Bay Packers running back Kaleb Johnson could get his first offensive work of the season Sunday against the New York Jets. Johnson was active in Week 1 but did not play an offensive snap, while MarShawn Lloyd handled 13 carries for 37 yards and Chris Brooks added seven carries for 29. Head coach Matt LaFleur said this week that Johnson is expected to be in for some plays, which at least puts him in the backfield mix after watching from the sideline in the opener. How much work that turns into is still unclear. Johnson remains listed third on Green Bay's unofficial depth chart behind Lloyd and Brooks, and both backs were involved last week. For fantasy managers, that makes Johnson more of a player to monitor than someone to trust right away. The coaching staff appears ready to give him a look, but there is not enough evidence yet to know whether those snaps will turn into meaningful touches.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Zach Kruse
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Sep 20, 2026, 12:47 PM ET

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Chris Moore was lining up with the starters during pregame warmups ahead of Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints, according to Josh Tolentino. Moore was promoted to the 53-man roster earlier this week and could be headed for a larger role with Zay Flowers out and Ja'Kobi Lane on injured reserve. He caught his only target for 53 yards against Indianapolis last week. Rashod Bateman remains Baltimore's top healthy receiver, but Moore's work with the starters before kickoff is a good sign that he could see more offensive snaps against New Orleans.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Josh Tolentino
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Sep 20, 2026, 12:12 PM ET

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (groin), who is listed as questionable to play in Week 2 on Monday night against the New York Giants, is "trending in the wrong direction" to be active. Schefter also reported on Sunday morning that the 25-year-old All-Pro wideout will likely be a game-time call after missing practice on Friday and Saturday with what head coach Sean McVay called "soreness in his groin." Nacua being up in the air for a Monday night game puts fantasy managers between a rock and a hard place. The latest report from Schefter basically means that if you have another decent option for Week 2 to use in a flex spot, the smart call would probably be to bench Nacua now. The Rams offense and the two-time Pro Bowler got off to a slow start in the Week 1 loss to the division-rival San Francisco 49ers last week in Australia, with Nacua catching five of his nine targets for 74 yards and no touchdowns. If he is inactive on Monday night, veteran Davante Adams will become the Rams' WR1, with Tutu Atwell, Konata Mumpfield, Xavier Smith, and CJ Daniels battling for WR2 duties. Jordan Whittington is doubtful to play due to a quad injury.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
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Sep 20, 2026, 12:05 PM ET

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Sean Tucker (hamstring), who sat out of the Week 1 season-opening loss to the Cincinnati Bengals due to a hamstring issue, is active on Sunday in the Week 2 tilt at home against the visiting Cleveland Browns, according to Greg Auman of FOX Sports. Tucker, a former undrafted free agent from Syracuse, was on the roster bubble at the tail end of training camp before signing a new deal with the team to stick around as the RB3 this year behind Bucky Irving and Kenny Gainwell. The 24-year-old might steal a couple of backfield touches from Irving and Gainwell, but he absolutely should not be in any starting fantasy lineups, even in the deepest of formats. With Irving missing time in 2025 due to various injuries, Tucker had a career-high 86 rushing attempts for 320 yards (3.7 yards per carry) and seven touchdowns, adding eight receptions for 34 yards and another score in 17 games played.--Keith Hernandez
Source: FOX Sports - Greg Auman
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Sep 20, 2026, 11:59 AM ET

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (back) is inactive for Sunday's game against the New England Patriots, according to the team. Porter was ruled out Friday after dealing with conditioning and back issues during the week and will miss his second straight game. Asante Samuel Jr. should remain heavily involved in the secondary after playing in Porter's absence last week. Pittsburgh also elevated defensive back Doneiko Slaughter from the practice squad Saturday to provide additional depth.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Pittsburgh Steelers
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Sep 20, 2026, 11:59 AM ET

Carolina Panthers tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders finds himself as a healthy inactive for the second straight week in Week 2 on Sunday against the division-rival Atlanta Falcons, according to Joe Person of The Athletic. Sanders has become the odd man out in the Panthers' tight end room early in the 2026 season, which was expected to be the case after the team added veteran pass-catching tight end Darren Waller to the mix during training camp. With Sanders in street clothes again this weekend, the Panthers will roll with Waller, Tommy Tremble, Mitchell Evans, and Feleipe Franks at the position in Atlanta. Waller is the most fantasy-relevant of the group, but he is still a tough sell as a starter in fantasy football lineups as he continues to work his way into football shape. The 34-year-old caught both of his targets for 28 yards in the Week 1 season-opening loss to the Chicago Bears. For now, Sanders is off the fantasy radar in basically all leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Joe Person
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Sep 20, 2026, 11:55 AM ET

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Elijah Sarratt is active for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints, according to the team. The rookie was inactive for the season opener against Indianapolis but will dress this week with Baltimore short-handed at receiver. Zay Flowers is out with a hamstring injury, while Ja'Kobi Lane is on injured reserve with a wrist injury. Sarratt could make his regular-season debut alongside Rashod Bateman, Devontez Walker, LaJohntay Wester and Chris Moore.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Baltimore Ravens
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Sep 20, 2026, 11:47 AM ET

New Orleans Saints running back Kendre Miller is a healthy inactive for the Week 2 game on the road against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, according to Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune. Miller actually saw nine carries for 30 yards and a touchdown in last week's season-opening overtime loss to the Detroit Lions alongside Travis Etienne Jr. in the Saints' backfield. However, with veteran Alvin Kamara returning from a knee injury that sidelined him in Week 1, the 24-year-old Miller falls back down the depth chart and will not play this weekend. Miller played only 32.2% of the offensive snaps in Detroit last weekend and will remain stuck as the Saints' RB3 going forward as long as both Etienne and Kamara stay healthy.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The New Orleans Times-Picayune - Matthew Paras
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Sep 20, 2026, 11:45 AM ET

Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Trey Hendrickson (finger) is active for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Hendrickson missed practice Wednesday and Thursday before returning on a limited basis Friday, leaving him questionable heading into the weekend. He'll be available against his former team after making an impact without recording a sack in his Ravens debut. Hendrickson generated eight pressures against Indianapolis last week and will remain a key part of Baltimore's pass rush against New Orleans.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Schefter
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Sep 20, 2026, 11:44 AM ET

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jalen McMillan (knee) is officially active for the Week 2 contest on Sunday at home against the Cleveland Browns, per Buccaneers Communications. McMillan missed most of training camp and all of the preseason this summer with a knee injury that also kept him from suiting up in the Week 1 season-opening loss last Sunday to the Cincinnati Bengals. The 24-year-old made solid progress during the week in practice, though, and has been cleared to make his 2026 season debut against the Browns. It is good news for Tampa's passing attack, but with McMillan expected to be on a pitch count in his return, fantasy managers in deeper leagues should not be viewing him as a deep-league sleeper for the Bucs. Emeka Egbuka and Chris Godwin Jr. will continue to operate as the team's top pass-catchers, with impressive rookie wideout Ted Hurst III likely a better sleeper option as a deep-league flex on Sunday.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Buccaneers Communications
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Sep 20, 2026, 11:40 AM ET

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (back) is active for Sunday's game against the Houston Texans, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Burrow was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday before returning to full participation Friday, but he still carried a questionable designation into the weekend. He had maintained throughout the week that he expected to play, and that is now official. Burrow will start for Cincinnati, removing any last-minute uncertainty for fantasy managers who were monitoring his status ahead of kickoff.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Schefter
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