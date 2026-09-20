Keenan Allen Facing a Three-Game Suspension
Sep 20, 2026, 8:36 AM ETIndianapolis Colts wide receiver Keenan Allen is facing a minimum three-game suspension following his drunk driving arrest last month, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. He reports that there's also a chance the suspension could be for more than three games, which is permitted by the NFL's collective bargaining agreement for scenarios when the player is intoxicated at higher levels. A more severe ban is definitely possible, given that Allen's .224 blood-alcohol level at the scene was more than three times the legal limit. Allen signed with the Colts late in the offseason, slotting into the No. 3 role. He was heavily involved in Week 1, catching six passes for 32 yards. His volume could decrease a little in Week 2 now that Alec Pierce (heel) is fully healthy, but he's still worth considering as a WR3/flex in deeper PPR leagues until he gets suspended.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Adam Schefter
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RJ Harvey Not Expected to Play in Week 2
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 20, 2026, 8:32 AM ETDenver Broncos running back RJ Harvey (hamstring) is not expected to play in Sunday's Week 2 contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. Harvey missed practice on Wednesday before returning in a limited capacity on Thursday and Friday. He is officially listed as questionable, but it sounds like he's trending in the wrong direction ahead of kickoff. The 25-year-old played 51% of the snaps against the Chiefs in Week 1, but he mustered just three carries for 18 rushing yards. He was more productive in the passing game, catching all four of his targets for an additional 23 receiving yards. JK Dobbins will remain the starter in his absence, and we'd also expect to see rookie Jonah Coleman get involved occasionally.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Adam Schefter
Ladd McConkey to Wear Flak Jacket, Pushing to Play
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 20, 2026, 8:29 AM ETLos Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (rib) is expected to wear a flak jacket if he plays in Sunday's Week 2 contest against the Las Vegas Raiders, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport adds that McConkey, who is listed as questionable with a cracked rib, is "pushing to play," and the team is optimistic that he'll be active, barring a setback. The 24-year-old had five catches for 82 yards and one touchdown before exiting early during last week's season opener against the Arizona Cardinals. He reminded everyone of his status as Justin Herbert's favorite target, consistently making big plays when called upon. The Georgia product is usually a low-end fantasy WR1, but managers should temper expectations this week and assume that the lingering injury will put him more in the WR2 tier.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Adam Schefter
Joe Burrow Expected to Start Against the Texans in Week 2
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 20, 2026, 8:23 AM ETCincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (back) is expected to start Sunday's Week 2 contest against the Houston Texans, according to Tom Pelissero of the Ringer. Burrow is officially listed as questionable, and the Bengals did elevate veteran quarterback Josh Johnson from the practice squad. Nevertheless, this latest report aligns with comments made by head coach Zac Taylor on Friday, when he said that Burrow should start this weekend, barring a setback. Burrow is looking to build on a fair Week 1 showing in which he tallied 254 passing yards, one passing touchdown, one interception, and 20 rushing yards. This Texans defense is no joke, but having Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins at his disposal should keep Burrow in the QB1 tier for fantasy football purposes.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Tom Pelissero
Chris Olave Expected to Play in Week 2 Without Limitations
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 20, 2026, 8:20 AM ETNew Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (hamstring) is expected to play in Sunday's Week 2 contest against the Baltimore Ravens without any limitations, according to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football. Olave is officially listed as questionable, and although he missed practice on Thursday, Underhill reports that his absence was purely precautionary. Having Olave available is great news for the Saints. For starters, they're already without Jordyn Tyson (hamstring), so they couldn't afford to lose another receiver for this game against a top AFC opponent. Additionally, Olave is an enormous playmaking threat, as he caught 10 passes for 182 yards in Week 1. He continues to rank as a flashy WR1 option for Sunday's battle with Baltimore.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Nick Underhill
Puka Nacua a Game-Time Decision for Week 2
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 20, 2026, 8:15 AM ETLos Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (hip) will be a game-time decision for Monday's Week 2 contest against the New York Giants, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. Nacua is listed as questionable after missing practice entirely on Friday and Saturday. Typically, missing back-to-back practices indicates that a player won't suit up, but the Rams are leaving the door open for him to play on Monday Night Football. The timing of this game presents a challenge for fantasy managers, who will most likely need to decide Sunday whether they're going to roll the dice with Nacua or sub him out for a different receiver who is guaranteed to play. If he's active, the 25-year-old should rank as a high-end WR1 in fantasy football.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Adam Schefter
Mike Evans' Primary Receiver Role Continues to Grow
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 20, 2026, 12:59 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans is trending up in fantasy football as injuries impact other members of the position group. Evans was impressive in his Niners debut last week, catching six of seven targets for 49 yards and a touchdown. He didn't have the highest participation rates we've ever seen, but they were respectable. Additionally, rookie wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle) was placed on injured reserve this week. It will be interesting to see how much of the Stribling work gets re-allocated to Evans versus others, as we haven't heard any rumblings about the Niners bringing in a different depth receiver for Week 2. In full, Evans ranks as the WR11 in RotoBaller's latest fantasy football rankings, making him a worthwhile fantasy starter for Week 2 against the Miami Dolphins.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Rhamondre Stevenson Still a Potential Fantasy Starter in PPR Leagues
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 20, 2026, 12:52 AM ETNew England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson might see a slight drop in volume during Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but only because teammate TreVeyon Henderson (ankle) is returning to the backfield to make his season debut. With that being said, we don't know if Henderson is on a snap count, and the coaching staff has been quite secretive about its backfield decisions in previous years. Regardless of how it shakes out, we expect Stevenson to maintain decent volume after being one of the few Patriots to make a highly positive impression on offense in Week 1. He had 18 carries in the season opener, and while his 2.8 YPC was concerning, we like to see that he caught five passes for 44 yards. Stevenson has consistently been a willing receiver and blocker, even before Henderson was drafted to the team. As a result, he should continue to handle a similarly large target share while rotating with Henderson for ball-carrying responsibilities.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Christian Watson Approaching Must-Start Territory in Fantasy Football
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 20, 2026, 12:48 AM ETGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson has shown massive development and growth in the last year, and he's now firmly entrenched as a high-end WR2 in fantasy football. He could soar even higher if he strings together more performances that prove he's really a WR1 (top-12 wide receiver) in fantasy football. After last week, it would be hard to argue against that concept. He had six catches for 147 yards and two touchdown in the season opener, playing 76% of the offensive snaps. Managers shouldn't overthink the decision here; Watson is RotoBaller's WR14 for Week 2 against the New York Jets, and he belongs in 100% of fantasy lineups.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Bhayshul Tuten a Steady Fantasy Option with Large Workload
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 20, 2026, 12:44 AM ETJacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten played less than 50% of the snaps in Week 1, but he handled 15 carries in the season-opening win and cemented himself as the team's primary ball-carrier. Tuten and Chris Rodriguez Jr. handled similar snap shares, but the latter had just six touches. At this point, there's no question that Tuten is the one and only Jaguars running back worth starting in fantasy football. The only concern is that the Jaguars throw the ball so much, so Tuten may not have a ton of touchdown opportunities on the ground. Nevertheless, he's a high-end RB3/flex based on rushing alone, and the touchdown upside could vault him to the low-end RB2 range. As it stands, he ranks as the RB25 in RotoBaller's latest fantasy football rankings for his Week 2 matchup against the Denver Broncos.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Jadarian Price on Track for Another Step Forward in Week 2
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 20, 2026, 12:40 AM ETSeattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price had a decent performance in his NFL debut last week, and we expect him to have an even bigger role when he returns to action on Sunday for the team's Week 2 contest against the Arizona Cardinals. In the season opener against New England, Price had a 48% snap share with 10 carries and 52 yards, plus two small receptions. Given his highly efficient performance, he seems likely to build on his involvement with more than 50% of the snaps and at least a dozen carries on Sunday against Arizona. We could also see the Seahawks prefer a run-heavy approach with Drew Lock quarterbacking the offense in place of Sam Darnold (glute). He ranks as the RB24 in RotoBaller's latest Week 2 fantasy football, making him a worthwhile starter in most fantasy leagues with 8+ teams.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Matthew Golden Taking First Steps Toward Year 2 Breakout
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 20, 2026, 12:37 AM ETGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden will look to build on his existing momentum during Sunday's Week 2 contest against the New York Jets. After a relatively disappointing rookie season, Golden took a huge step forward in Week 1 of the 2026 season with six catches for 95 yards. He's working on solidifying himself as the No. 2 receiver behind Christian Watson and ahead of Jayden Reed, and another big game on Sunday would help that effort. The Jets posed a tough matchup for the Titans last week, but we wouldn't be surprised to see their secondary get exposed by a combination of Watson and Golden. The 23-year-old Texas product remains a high-end WR3/flex while continuing to build his track record in Year 2. Specifically, he ranks as the WR31 in RotoBaller's latest fantasy football rankings for Week 2. He can be started in most leagues with 10+ teams.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Stefon Diggs Poised for Second Straight Productive Game in Week 2?
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 19, 2026, 11:00 PM ETWashington Commanders wide receiver Stefon Diggs had an encouraging game in his team's Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, recording four catches for 55 yards and a touchdown on nine targets. In his first game with the Commanders, Diggs out-targeted established Washington WR1 Terry McLaurin nine to four. In Week 2, the Commanders have a favorable matchup on paper against the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys struggled to defend the pass in Week 1, allowing 7.9 yards per pass attempt and three passing touchdowns to the New York Giants. The Commanders will also be without tight end Chig Okonkwo (hamstring), which could increase Diggs' importance to the offense as a security blanket for quarterback Jayden Daniels in the middle of the field. Washington could look to get McLaurin more involved against Dallas, which may impact Diggs. Still, Diggs appears well-positioned for a steady role and profiles as a high-end WR3/flex option in Week 2.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Chuba Hubbard Profiles as a Steady RB2 Option in Week 2
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 19, 2026, 10:50 PM ETCarolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard had a highly productive game in his team's 59-37 Week 1 loss to the Chicago Bears, recording 10 carries for 49 yards and a touchdown and three catches for 38 yards and a touchdown on three targets. Hubbard likely would have seen more work on the ground, but the Panthers were chasing points for most of the game before it devolved into a blowout in the fourth quarter. Perhaps most encouragingly for fantasy managers, Hubbard played 48 snaps against the Bears, while Panthers RB2 Jonathon Brooks played just 13. In Week 2, Carolina will take on an Atlanta Falcons defense that allowed just 58 rushing yards to the Pittsburgh Steelers in its season opener. However, Atlanta will be starting its third-string quarterback, Cooper Rush. If the Panthers can get out to an early lead, Hubbard could see plenty of work in a favorable game script. All in all, Hubbard profiles as a solid RB2 option for fantasy managers in Week 2.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Isaiah Likely Aims To Follow Up On Great Debut in Week 2
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Sep 19, 2026, 10:47 PM ETNew York Giants tight end Isaiah Likely delivered a sensational Week 1 performance against the Dallas Cowboys. In his first game with the Giants, Likely hauled in all eight of his targets for 78 yards and two touchdowns, finishing the week as the TE2 in half-PPR formats. The former Raven was a major factor on third downs, hauling in five catches that resulted in first-down conversions. However, he played less than half the snaps in Week 1 (49%) and ran just 68% of the routes. While Jaxson Dart had one of the best games of his career in Week 1, any regression from the second-year quarterback would likely impact Likely, given his limited snaps and route participation. He faces a Los Angeles Rams defense that allowed the eighth-fewest yards to tight ends in 2025 and held 49ers tight end George Kittle in check in Week 1. While his great game was a positive sign, fantasy managers should still value him as a low-to-mid TE1 in Week 2.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Malik Nabers Could See Another Limited Workload Against Rams
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Sep 19, 2026, 10:45 PM ETNew York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers was active despite questions about his status throughout the offseason. Despite limited snaps, Nabers was productive, hauling in six of nine targets for 69 yards in the 28-20 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. The third-year receiver played 36 snaps (third among Giants' receivers) and had a target on every 2.7 routes, the highest rate in the NFL last season. He faces a Los Angeles Rams defense that allowed the 12th most fantasy points to wide receivers last season and struggled against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1. Unfortunately, his snap count will likely remain low as he continues to recover from the torn ACL he suffered during the 2025 season. Fantasy managers should keep expectations in check for the star receiver until he returns to his full-time role.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Cam Skattebo Aims To Build On Strong Debut Against Rams
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Sep 19, 2026, 10:44 PM ETNew York Giants running back Cam Skattebo looked strong in his return from his serious ankle injury suffered in 2025 and hopes to build on that against the Los Angeles Rams. In Week 1, Skattebo had 18 carries for 81 yards and a touchdown in the 28-20 win over the Dallas Cowboys. The second-year back played 63% of snaps, handled all the short-yardage snaps, and had 12 more carries than the next-closest back, Devin Singletary. Unfortunately, he lacked the receiving role he had in 2025, when he caught 24 passes in eight games. Skattebo had no targets in Week 1 and played only two snaps on obvious passing downs, while Singletary played 11 snaps. He faces a Rams defense that allowed the fifth-most rushing yards (174) and the second-highest yards per carry (5.8) in the NFL in Week 1. Skattebo remains a solid option in Week 2, but his receiving role will be the key situation to monitor on Monday night.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Terry McLaurin a Worthy Start for Fantasy Managers in Week 2?
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 19, 2026, 10:44 PM ETWashington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin had a quiet game in his team's Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, recording two catches for 14 yards on four targets. McLaurin's role in the Commanders' offense was a bit less favorable than fantasy managers would have hoped, as he earned less than half the targets of Washington wideout Stefon Diggs (nine). However, Washington has a significantly easier matchup on paper in Week 2 against the Dallas Cowboys. Dallas' defense was carved up in Week 1, allowing 7.9 yards per pass attempt and three passing touchdowns to the New York Giants. If the Commanders' offensive line continues to struggle, quarterback Jayden Daniels may be unable to push the ball downfield to McLaurin for the second straight week. Still, McLaurin should play a much larger role in his team's offense against Dallas and profiles as a solid WR2 option for fantasy managers in Week 2.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Jaxson Dart Looks to Keep Rolling in Week 2
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Sep 19, 2026, 10:40 PM ETNew York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart hopes to build on his stellar Week 1 performance against the Los Angeles Rams. Dart completed 23 of 29 passes for 230 yards and three touchdowns, and added 54 yards on 11 carries in the 28-20 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. Through 13 career starts, Dart has averaged 20.7 fantasy points per game and looked even more polished as a passer in Week 1. Under new offensive coordinator Matt Nagy and with a strong receiving core featuring Malik Nabers and Isaiah Likely, Dart should remain a prolific fantasy option. He faces a Rams defense that allowed the 14th-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks in 2025 but struggled to contain Brock Purdy and the 49ers in Melbourne, Australia. Despite the Rams' talented defense, Dart's supporting cast and rushing floor make him a must-start QB1 in Week 2 as he looks to keep his hot streak going.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Aaron Jones Sr. Profiles as a Top-24 Running Back in Week 2
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 19, 2026, 10:29 PM ETMinnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones Sr. entered 2026 as part of a split backfield with fellow veteran Jordan Mason (thumb). However, Mason was placed on Injured Reserve following Minnesota's Week 1 win over the Green Bay Packers with a thumb fracture. After recording 12 carries for 40 yards and a touchdown against Green Bay, Jones Sr. now looks to be in a position to play a much larger role in the Vikings offense. In Week 2, Jones Sr. and the Vikings will travel to Chicago to take on the Bears. Chicago's run defense struggled in Week 1, allowing 5.7 yards per carry and two touchdowns to the Carolina Panthers. Minnesota will also be starting backup quarterback Carson Wentz, so the Vikings could look to control the game by keeping the ball on the ground. Given the likely increase in workload, Jones Sr. profiles as a top-24 fantasy running back in Week 2.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Jaylen Waddle Outside of Must-Start Territory in Week 2?
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 19, 2026, 10:20 PM ETDenver Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle had a disastrous game in his team's season-opening loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, recording just one catch for two yards on three targets. The 27-year-old's usage in his first game with the Broncos was less than ideal, as he finished fifth on his team in targets. In Week 2, Waddle and the Broncos offense will look to bounce back against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars defense dominated the Cleveland Browns in Week 1, allowing just 205 passing yards and recording five sacks. On paper, the Broncos have a much more potent passing attack than the Browns and should provide Waddle with opportunities to put up fantasy points. Still, fantasy managers may want to temper expectations for Waddle until he establishes a higher-usage role in the Denver offense. All in all, Waddle profiles as a WR3/flex option rather than a must-start wide receiver in Week 2.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller