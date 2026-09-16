Rasheer Fleming Could See Bigger Role in Year 2
Sep 16, 2026, 9:41 AM ETPhoenix Suns forward/center Rasheer Fleming could see a larger rotation role in 2026-27, with John Voita of Bright Side of the Sun projecting him as the backup power forward with occasional minutes at center and small forward. The 22-year-old averaged 4.3 points and 2.3 rebounds in 12.2 minutes as a rookie, but those numbers climbed to 6.6 points and 3.4 rebounds in 18.9 minutes across 24 of Phoenix's final 25 games. Miles Bridges projects to start, leaving Fleming to battle Ryan Dunn and rookie Koa Peat for reserve minutes. Fleming showed late-season shooting growth, but he still needs a steady role before becoming a reliable fantasy option.--Brian Dailisan
Source: John Voita
More Recent News
William Baker Joins Hawks on Camp Deal
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 16, 2026, 9:25 AM ETThe Atlanta Hawks have signed center William Baker to a training camp deal, according to Paul Garcia of The Spot Up Shot. The 25-year-old went undrafted in 2024 out of LSU and played for the Osceola Magic last season, averaging 9.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 0.9 assists in 18.5 minutes over 43 G League appearances while shooting 62.7 percent from the field and 36.6 percent from three. That is a useful skill set for a 6-foot-11 big, but Atlanta already has plenty of frontcourt depth behind starting center Onyeka Okongwu. Baker is more likely to spend most of his time with the College Park Skyhawks than crack the Hawks' regular-season rotation.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Paul Garcia
Sean McNeil Signs Camp Deal with Cavaliers
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 16, 2026, 9:13 AM ETThe Cleveland Cavaliers signed guard Sean McNeil (calf) to a training camp contract Tuesday, according to Paul Garcia of The Spot Up Shot, keeping him in the organization after two seasons with the Cleveland Charge. The 28-year-old averaged 10.1 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 1.0 assists in 24.0 minutes across 30 regular-season games last year, up from 4.2 points in 2024-25. He also knocked down 2.1 threes per game at a 42.3 percent clip. McNeil ended last season inactive with a calf injury, and Cleveland owns his G-League rights, making another stint with the Charge a realistic outcome. He remains off the fantasy radar unless he earns a meaningful NBA role.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Paul Garcia
Deivon Smith Joins Warriors on Camp Deal
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 16, 2026, 9:07 AM ETThe Golden State Warriors signed guard Deivon Smith to a training camp contract Tuesday, according to Paul Garcia of The Spot Up Shot, putting him in contention for the team's final two-way opening. Smith strengthened his case during Summer League, recording 21 points on 9-for-14 shooting, nine rebounds and three assists in the title-game win over Memphis. He also averaged 16.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 7.3 assists, and 1.7 steals across three starts for College Park before Santa Cruz acquired him for two G-League draft picks in February. With Golden State's 15 standard spots filled and LJ Cryer and Malevy Leons on two-way deals, Smith faces a crowded path to NBA minutes and carries little fantasy value unless he secures the final slot.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Paul Garcia
Chance McMillian Returns to Warriors on Training Camp Deal
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 16, 2026, 9:01 AM ETThe Golden State Warriors signed guard Chance McMillian to a training camp contract Tuesday, according to Paul Garcia of The Spot Up Shot, giving him another opportunity with the organization. McMillian spent last season with the Santa Cruz Warriors, averaging 17.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 5.1 assists across 30 regular-season G-League games while shooting 35.8 percent from deep. Golden State already has 15 standard contracts, while LJ Cryer and Malevy Leons occupy two-way spots, and Lajae Jones remains in the mix for the third. With a crowded roster ahead of him, McMillian is more likely to end up back in Santa Cruz than make a fantasy impact this season.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Paul Garcia
Knicks Waive Igor Milicic
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 15, 2026, 9:58 PM ETThe New York Knicks have waived forward Igor Milicic, the team announced. The move comes days after he agreed to an Exhibit 10 deal with the defending champions. Westchester already holds his G League rights after a trade with Delaware, and Milicic can earn a bonus of up to roughly $91,000 if he spends at least 60 days with the affiliate. He averaged 6.9 points in 18.8 minutes across 45 games with the Blue Coats last season, shooting 40.2 percent from the field. The Polish forward posted 18 points and eight rebounds against Germany in World Cup qualifying last month, but he carries no fantasy value at the NBA level. The bigger fantasy question is how New York fills out its frontcourt after losing Mitchell Robinson to Boston, with Andre Drummond as the veteran reinforcement.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NY Knicks PR
Liam Robbins Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Knicks
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 15, 2026, 9:50 PM ETThe New York Knicks have signed center Liam Robbins to an Exhibit 10 contract, the team announced. Robbins earned the camp look after a solid Las Vegas Summer League run, highlighted by 15 points, five rebounds, three assists, two steals, and four blocks against Detroit. The 2023 SEC Defensive Player of the Year now joins New York's third-center competition behind Karl-Anthony Towns and Andre Drummond, giving the Knicks another rim-protection option after Mitchell Robinson left for Boston. Robbins' NBA experience is thin, as he logged just 57 minutes across 13 games with Milwaukee in 2024-25. The Exhibit 10 structure leaves room for a two-way conversion, but Robbins will not have fantasy value unless he makes the roster and injuries thin out New York's frontcourt.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NY Knicks PR
Drew Eubanks Set to Join Knicks on Camp Deal
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 15, 2026, 9:39 PM ETFree-agent center Drew Eubanks (thumb) is signing a training camp deal with the New York Knicks and will compete for a roster spot, according to SNY's Ian Begley. The 29-year-old big man had been unsigned since his 2025-26 season with Sacramento ended in March, when he underwent surgery to repair a torn UCL in his left thumb. Before the injury, Eubanks averaged 5.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 0.6 blocks in 13.1 minutes across 42 games with the Kings. The defending champion Knicks have been looking for another center since Mitchell Robinson left for Boston, with Karl-Anthony Towns and Andre Drummond already set as the top two options. Even if Eubanks makes the team, he would likely be the third center and would need an injury in front of him to get on the fantasy radar.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Ian Begley
Anthony Gill Returns to Wizards on One-Year Deal
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 15, 2026, 9:30 PM ETThe Washington Wizards have re-signed forward Anthony Gill to a one-year deal, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto. Gill now holds Washington's 15th roster spot, keeping him in a familiar end-of-bench role after six seasons with the team. The 33-year-old is coming off the best statistical year of his career, averaging 5.8 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in a career-high 17.3 minutes while shooting 62.8 percent from the field. He also made eight starts for a Wizards team that finished 17-65. That opportunity should be harder to find this season, with Anthony Davis, Alexandre Sarr (foot), Deandre Ayton, and No. 1 pick AJ Dybantsa all in the frontcourt mix. Gill remains a trusted locker-room piece, but he will need injuries ahead of him to carry any fantasy value.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Michael Scotto
John Konchar Agrees to One-Year Deal with Knicks
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 15, 2026, 9:21 PM ETFree-agent guard/forward John Konchar has agreed to a one-year deal with the New York Knicks, agent George S. Langberg told ESPN's Shams Charania. The 30-year-old was waived by Minnesota shortly after the Timberwolves acquired him from Utah in late August, and he now lands in New York as a depth piece. Konchar split last season between Memphis and Utah, averaging 4.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.5 steals in 19.9 minutes while shooting just 28.3 percent from three. He was more useful with the Jazz, where he posted 5.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 2.0 steals across 26 games. The problem is the depth chart. With Josh Hart, Miles McBride, Landry Shamet, and Jordan Clarkson already in line for guard and wing minutes, Konchar will probably need an injury or trade ahead of him to matter in fantasy.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Shams Charania
Peyton Watson Poised for Ample Minutes in Cleveland
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 15, 2026, 9:38 AM ETCleveland Cavaliers forward Peyton Watson (hamstring) is in line for ample rotation minutes in 2026-27, according to NBA.com's Shaun Powell. Cleveland landed Watson from Denver in a five-team sign-and-trade in August, with ESPN's Shams Charania reporting a four-year, $88 million deal. Watson broke out with the Nuggets last season, averaging 14.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.9 steals, 1.1 blocks, and 1.5 threes in 29.6 minutes while shooting 41.1 percent from deep. He played only 54 games and missed the playoffs with a hamstring injury, so durability is still part of the draft-day equation. Max Strus and Dean Wade are gone from Cleveland's wing mix, giving Watson a clear path to meaningful minutes next to James Harden, though Jaylon Tyson and Sam Merrill remain in the perimeter picture. Watson has a useful fantasy profile if last year's shooting holds, but the scoring may be harder to repeat in a deeper Cavaliers offense.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Shaun Powell
John Konchar Draws Interest From Four East Teams
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 15, 2026, 9:30 AM ETFree-agent guard/forward John Konchar has drawn interest from at least four Eastern Conference teams, with Marc Stein of The Stein Line reporting that the Heat, Magic, Raptors, and Knicks are keeping an eye on him. A deal is not straightforward, as all four teams are operating above the luxury-tax line, Toronto has first-apron concerns, and New York has also been linked to frontcourt help for its open roster spot. Konchar can afford to wait, with Minnesota paying out his guaranteed $6.165 million salary after waiving him following a late-August trade from Utah. The 30-year-old averaged 5.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 3.0 assists in 26.2 minutes across 26 games with the Jazz last season. That kind of workload would give him some low-end utility, but without a clear rotation role, he is just a depth target for NBA teams rather than a fantasy target.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Marc Stein
Cam Whitmore Draws Interest From Nuggets
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 15, 2026, 9:23 AM ETFree-agent forward Cam Whitmore (shoulder) has emerged as a possible target for the Denver Nuggets, according to Marc Stein of The Stein Line. Cleveland waived Whitmore in late August after acquiring him from Washington in the five-team deal that sent Peyton Watson from Denver to the Cavaliers. The 22-year-old averaged 10.8 points and 3.4 rebounds in 17.4 minutes across two seasons with Houston before an upper-extremity DVT limited him to 21 games with Washington last season. Denver lost Watson and Tim Hardaway Jr. this summer, leaving room for another scoring wing behind Cameron Johnson, Christian Braun, and DeMar DeRozan. The money is the catch, as Denver may not want to carry a 15th standard contract deep into tax territory. A two-way deal looks like the cleaner path, but that would cap Whitmore's immediate fantasy appeal unless he earns a promotion.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Marc Stein
Gradey Dick Officially Joins Clippers
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 15, 2026, 9:17 AM ETThe Los Angeles Clippers have officially acquired guard/forward Gradey Dick from the Toronto Raptors in the completed Kawhi Leonard trade, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. Toronto sent Dick, Brandon Ingram, two unprotected first-round picks, one first-round swap, and two second-rounders to Los Angeles for Leonard after the deal sat on hold during the NBA's salary-cap investigation. Dick averaged a career-high 14.4 points in 2024-25, but his role fell off last season, when he posted 6.0 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 0.7 assists in 14.0 minutes across 76 games while shooting just 30.1 percent from three. The Clippers are not a clean reset, with Darius Garland, Max Strus, Kris Dunn, Kobe Sanders, and No. 5 pick Keaton Wagler all in the perimeter mix. Dick can still shoot his way into minutes, but he is only a watch-list name unless camp gives him a clearer role.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Shams Charania
Brandon Ingram Officially Heads to the Clippers
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 15, 2026, 9:10 AM ETThe Los Angeles Clippers and Toronto Raptors have completed the trade, sending forward Brandon Ingram (heel), Gradey Dick, and draft compensation to Los Angeles for Kawhi Leonard, ESPN's Shams Charania reports. The deal was first agreed to on June 30 but sat on hold for more than two months during the league's salary-cap investigation involving Leonard and the Clippers. Ingram now officially moves to Los Angeles after averaging 21.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.7 assists in 33.8 minutes across 77 starts with Toronto last season. He had a spur removed from his right heel in May, though he was expected to be ready for training camp. If healthy, Ingram should step into heavy scoring usage next to Darius Garland, with Max Strus and Rui Hachimura in supporting roles. Garland trade speculation adds a wrinkle, but Ingram's shot volume should remain strong either way.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Shams Charania
Thunder Sign Christoph Tilly to an Exhibit 10 Deal
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 14, 2026, 9:50 PM ETThe Oklahoma City Thunder have signed center Christoph Tilly to an Exhibit 10 contract, according to Andrew Schlecht. The 7-foot German went undrafted out of Ohio State after a 118-game college career between Santa Clara and the Buckeyes, averaging 9.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.7 assists in 20.6 minutes. Tilly also played six Summer League games for Oklahoma City, posting 6.0 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 53.1 percent from the field. Exhibit 10 deals are usually about camp depth and G-League positioning, and there is no clear NBA runway here with Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein, Jaylin Williams, Aday Mara, and Thomas Sorber already in the frontcourt mix. With Oklahoma City's two-way spots already full, Tilly looks more likely to land with the OKC Blue than on fantasy rosters.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Andrew Schlecht
Celtics Sign Caleb Grill to a Training Camp Contract
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 14, 2026, 9:43 PM ETThe Boston Celtics have signed guard Caleb Grill to a training camp contract, according to Paul Garcia of The Spot Up Shot. The deal gives Grill another NBA look after he played for Boston's Summer League team, though his likely path runs through the Maine Celtics if he is waived before the regular season. The 26-year-old went undrafted in 2025 out of Missouri, where he won SEC Sixth Man of the Year honors after averaging 13.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.7 steals while shooting 39.6 percent from deep. Chicago waived him last September, and he averaged 11.2 points per game for the Windy City Bulls before a March move to Greensboro. Boston did lose shooting volume when Jaylen Brown was dealt to Philadelphia, but Payton Pritchard, Derrick White, Mike Conley, and wing shooter Sam Hauser are all well ahead of Grill for minutes. He is more likely headed for Maine than Boston's fantasy radar.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Paul Garcia
Kawhi Leonard Returns to Toronto as Trade Becomes Official
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 14, 2026, 9:29 PM ETThe Los Angeles Clippers and Toronto Raptors have completed the trade, sending forward Kawhi Leonard back to Toronto, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. Leonard waived his $7.45 million trade kicker to help push the deal through after the NBA's cap-circumvention investigation delayed the June 30 agreement. The seven-time All-Star returns to Toronto after averaging a career-high 27.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.9 steals across 65 games last season, immediately slotting into a starting group with Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, and Jakob Poeltl. Leonard's arrival tightens the shot-creation ceiling for Barnes, Barrett, and Quickley, though Poeltl's center role should be less affected. Brandon Ingram (heel) heads to the Clippers with Gradey Dick and a pick package, giving Ingram a clearer scoring runway next to Darius Garland if his heel is right by camp.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Shams Charania
Taj Gibson Retires and Joins the Bulls as an Assistant Coach
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 14, 2026, 9:12 PM ETFormer forward/center Taj Gibson is retiring after 17 NBA seasons and returning to the Chicago Bulls as an assistant coach under Tiago Splitter, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. The 41-year-old was the 26th overall pick in 2009 and spent his first eight seasons in Chicago, where he ranks fifth in franchise history with 695 blocks. Gibson averaged 8.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks across 1,012 career games, with his best scoring season coming at 13.0 points per game in 2013-14. Gibson's fantasy impact is more about player development than immediate rotation changes. Chicago has a young frontcourt with Nicolas Claxton, No. 4 pick Caleb Wilson, and Matas Buzelis, giving Gibson a hands-on group to work with as he moves into coaching. Wilson is still the name to watch after earning 2026 NBA All-Summer League First Team honors, but Gibson's arrival on the bench does not change the fantasy outlook on its own.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Shams Charania
Devin Carter Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Celtics
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 14, 2026, 9:04 PM ETThe Boston Celtics have signed guard Devin Carter to an Exhibit 10 contract, according to the Boston Globe. HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reported that Carter will compete for an NBA roster spot or a two-way opening in camp, while Spotrac's Keith Smith noted the deal can become a standard non-guaranteed contract, convert to a two-way, or send him toward a bonus with Maine. The 24-year-old was waived by Atlanta on Friday after arriving from Sacramento in a June salary-dump trade, leaving the Hawks on the hook for his $5.16 million salary. Carter averaged 8.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.7 assists in 18.4 minutes across 38 games last season. Boston has 14 standard contracts and two two-ways filled, so Carter is battling camp guards and wings such as Milos Uzan and Tucker DeVries. Even if he sticks, Derrick White, Payton Pritchard, and Mike Conley leave him with no clear fantasy path.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Boston Globe Sports
Haywood Highsmith Faces Roster Battle in Phoenix
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 14, 2026, 9:46 AM ETPhoenix Suns forward Haywood Highsmith (knee) enters training camp without a guaranteed roster spot after the team waived and re-signed him in August, according to Holden Sherman of Bright Side of the Sun. Highsmith is on a one-year, $3 million deal that does not become fully guaranteed until Jan. 10, 2027, and he cannot be traded until Dec. 15. The 29-year-old currently projects behind Miles Bridges and Rasheer Fleming, leaving him closer to blowout or injury-dependent minutes than a steady rotation role. Highsmith averaged 5.4 points and 1.9 rebounds in 13.0 minutes across seven games last season, so even Jordan Ott's three-point-heavy offense is unlikely to make him fantasy-relevant unless Phoenix's forward depth thins out.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Holden Sherman