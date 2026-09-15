John Mateer Can Be Started Against New Mexico
Sep 15, 2026, 7:26 PM ETOklahoma quarterback John Mateer struggled mightily in the 17-10 loss to Michigan. Mateer completed 17-of-33 passes for 189 yards with a touchdown and an interception, while rushing 13 times for 45 yards. The senior is in a "great head space" after the showing according to head coach Brent Venables, and has a great opportunity to bounce back against New Mexico this week. The Lobos have only surrendered 14 points on the year, but have also only played Central Michigan and Mercyhurst. Mateer's rushing ability gives him a safe floor in this game, but the Sooners do have tough matchups against Georgia and Texas looming.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN
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Jeremiah Smith Remains a No-Brainer Start
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Sep 15, 2026, 7:19 PM ETOhio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith has continued his dominance through the first two games of the season. Despite Ohio State's offense going cold in the second half against Texas, Smith still mustered up eight catches for 164 yards and a score. The junior receiver is the Buckeyes' entire offense and despite an easy matchup with Kent State this week, they won't stray away from their star receiver. Smith has a very high ceiling against a Golden Flashes team that surrendered 57 points to South Carolina in Week 1.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN
Faizon Brandon Has Upside in Weak Matchup
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Sep 15, 2026, 7:15 PM ETTennessee freshman quarterback Faizon Brandon has played well so far through the first two starts of his career. He was nearly perfect in Week 1 against Furman, but only completed 10-of-21 pass attempts in Week 2 against Georgia Tech. With Tennessee set to face Kennesaw State in Week 3, the competition becomes softer again and Brandon should have an easier time throwing the ball around. He also was much more productive on the ground against Furman, rushing 10 times for 68 yards and two scores. Given how Josh Heupel historically loves to run the score up on lesser opponents, Brandon is a great start this week in fantasy.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN
Bryce Underwood Set to Make Impact on the Ground?
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Sep 15, 2026, 7:12 PM ETMichigan quarterback Bryce Underwood was a big part of the upset win over Oklahoma last weekend. He only completed 9-of-17 passes for 111 yards, but he also scrambled 18 times for 87 yards and a score. Head coach Kyle Whittingham stated that he wishes he'd run Underwood earlier, indicating that the sophomore quarterback may be due for a consistent dosage of running. The Wolverines play their final non-conference game against UTEP this week, and it should be a good opportunity for Whittingham to test out some more ground-and-pound football with his athletic quarterback. Underwood can be started in fantasy this week due to the soft matchup and high upside he possesses on the ground.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN
Drew Mestemaker Set for Another Big Game
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Sep 15, 2026, 7:09 PM ETOklahoma State quarterback Drew Mestemaker had an incredible bounce-back in the shocking 39-31 upset win over Oregon after falling flat on his face in Week 1 against Tulsa. Mestemaker finished the game 26-for-43 for 317 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. He also ran for 109 yards and a touchdown. This week, the sophomore draws a 1-2 Murray State team. While he may be pulled by halftime if all goes according to plan, he should have an opportunity to put up some monster numbers. Mestemaker can be trusted in fantasy lineups once again.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN
Oregon Guard Trent Ferguson Out for Season
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Sep 15, 2026, 7:04 PM ETOregon starting guard Trent Ferguson (knee) has been ruled out for the remainder of the season. Ferguson made his first career start last weekend in the 39-31 loss to Oklahoma State, but suffered a knee injury in the game. The junior got into the Boise State game in Week 1, and showed enough to earn the start in Week 2, but will spend the rest of the season recovering from the injury. The Ducks could not afford a hit to the line, as Dante Moore was sacked four times in the loss.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: 247Sports
Jared Curtis to Make First Career Start
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Sep 15, 2026, 6:55 PM ETVanderbilt freshman quarterback Jared Curtis is set to take over at Vanderbilt this week against North Carolina State. Curtis has played in each of the Commodores' games thus far and took the reins from Blaze Berlowitz in last week's 35-26 win over Delaware. He finished the game 14-of-22 for 210 yards and a touchdown while also rushing for two scores, leading Vanderbilt to a comeback win over the Blue Hens. Curtis draws a tougher opponent this week in the Wolfpack, but the five-star recruit is ready for the opportunity.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN
Jordan Dwyer Doubtful to Play in Week 3
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Sep 15, 2026, 1:34 PM ETTCU wide receiver Jordan Dwyer (foot) is next expected to play in Week 3 against Arkansas State. Head coach Sonny Dykes said the wideout was doubtful to play. Dwyer is yet to play this season because of the injury. He has produced most of his 2,381 career yards and 25 touchdowns over the past two collegiate seasons. Last year with the Horned Frogs, Dwyer had 730 yards and seven scores across 54 receptions. With Dwyer out so far, it's been Ed Small and Kari Ashley leading the team's pass catchers. Small has 166 yards across 14 receptions, while Ashley has 136 yards, two touchdowns and 10 catches. Jeremy Scott, Ka'Morreun Pimpton and Jacobe Hayes will continue to help fill in until Dwyer is ready to play. --Morgan Rode
Source: Steven Johnson
Chris Barnes Should Be Able to Play in Week 3
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Sep 15, 2026, 1:22 PM ETOklahoma State wide receiver Chris Barnes (undisclosed) got injured in Week 2, but is expected to be able to play this week, according to head coach Eric Morris. He had 36 receiving yards on five receptions in Week 1, then tallied 51 yards on two catches in Week 2. His Week 3 matchup is a favorable one against Murray State. The Racers have played Eastern Illinois, Middle Tennessee and Valparaiso so far, so Oklahoma State is easily the most challenging opponent. If Barnes is limited, or ends up not playing, Wyatt Young and Justin Bowick are two receivers who could produce even more. Terrence Lewis and Miles Coleman would be other wideouts who could factor in if Barnes isn't a full go.--Morgan Rode
Source: Tyler Waldrep
Bo MacCormack III Could Return in Week 3
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Sep 15, 2026, 1:15 PM ETBoston College running back Bo MacCormack III (shoulder) could return to the field in Week 3 against Maine. MacCormack is expected back by Week 4 at the latest, when BC plays Virginia Tech, according to head coach Bill O'Brien. MacCormack played in Week 1 against Cincinnati, rushing seven times for 40 yards and catching a pass for 12 yards. If MacCormack doesn't play this week, expect running back Evan Dickens to lead the backfield, with quarterback Mason McKenzie also likely to be heavily involved. McKenzie leads the Eagles with 172 rushing yards and a score, while Dickens has 103 yards and two touchdowns. Maine is an FCS opponent, so the matchup is stellar for all the Boston College offensive playmakers. --Morgan Rode
Source: Graham Dietz
Trell Harris Expected to Miss Extended Time
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Sep 15, 2026, 1:04 PM ETOklahoma wide receiver Trell Harris (abdominal) is expected to miss the "foreseeable future" and will continue to be evaluated, according to head coach Brent Venables. The transfer from Virginia, and formerly Kent State, has produced six catches for 104 yards and a touchdown through two games. He had 847 yards and five touchdowns across 59 grabs a season ago, and his absence is a big loss for the Sooners. He is second on the team in receiving yards, only behind tight end Rocky Beers. Isaiah Sategna III is the only other pass catcher over 25 receiving yards, so Oklahoma needs some players to step up. The first test for Oklahoma without Harris around will come against New Mexico on Saturday evening.--Morgan Rode
Source: Adam Rittenberg - ESPN
Malachi Toney Lined Up for More Success in Week 3
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Sep 15, 2026, 11:09 AM ETMiami wide receiver Malachi Toney gets a bit tougher test in Week 3 against Wake Forest, but the Heisman hopeful is still set up for a big showing. He opened the season by catching 12 passes for 234 yards and three scores against Stanford in Week 1, then had a more modest 96 yards and a touchdown on four receptions against Florida A&M in Week 2. Wake Forest has allowed 380 yards and 26 points per game through two weeks, and Miami's offense is miles ahead of both teams the Demon Deacons have played so far. Toney is a must-start fantasy wide receiver, even as the matchups get a bit tougher in ACC play.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Benjamin Brahmer Eyeing Another Big Showing in Week 3
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Sep 15, 2026, 11:05 AM ETPenn State tight end Benjamin Brahmer has started his season strong and is looking to keep things rolling in Week 3 against Buffalo. He had an eight-yard touchdown for his only reception in Week 1 against Marshall. Brahmer then erupted for 79 yards and two scores across five receptions in Week 2 against Temple, so he's a fantasy asset on the rise. Buffalo is allowing 25 points and 408 yards per game so far, and that's against UAlbany and Florida International, so a big offensive day could be coming from Brahmer and the Penn State offense. Buffalo allowed tight ends to tally 21 yards across three catches against UAlbany, while surrendering just seven yards on a single catch last week. Brahmer is the best TE the Bulls have faced by a wide margin, and given how he's looked through two weeks, fantasy owners should expect big things from him in Week 3.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Arch Manning Poised for Big Showing in Favorable Week 3 Matchup
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Sep 15, 2026, 10:57 AM ETTexas quarterback Arch Manning is set up well in Week 3, as a favorable matchup against UTSA awaits. Manning led the Longhorns to a comeback win over Ohio State last week, a game in which he had 195 passing yards, a touchdown and a pick, plus 24 rushing yards across eight attempts. He had 305 passing yards, four touchdowns and an interception in Week 1 against Texas State, plus rushed for six yards on three attempts. UTSA is allowing 21 points and 451.5 yards per game so far, and that's while playing UT Rio Grande Valley and Texas State. Manning and the Texas offense could deliver monster numbers in this one, so fantasy owners should be confident in Manning and several other Longhorns.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
KJ Duff Looking to Build on Stellar Start
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Sep 15, 2026, 10:51 AM ETRutgers wide receiver KJ Duff will look to keep delivering big in Week 3 against USC. Duff caught nine passes for 196 yards and three touchdowns in Week 1 against Massachusetts. He followed that up with 137 yards and two scores across eight receptions against Boston College in Week 2. USC has allowed 18.7 points and 270 yards per game so far this season, and will be the Scarlet Knight's toughest challenge yet. Duff has delivered with two different quarterbacks, and could be set up for another big game as Rutgers tries to keep up with USC. Fantasy owners should continue to start Duff and trust him to deliver, even in some of these tougher tests.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Trey'Dez Green Looking for Second Straight Big Outing
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Sep 15, 2026, 10:48 AM ETLSU tight end Trey'Dez Green will look to keep trending up despite having a tougher test in Week 3 against Ole Miss. Green is coming off a Week 2 performance against Louisiana Tech that saw the TE catch six passes for 104 yards and a touchdown; he also got two rushing attempts, gaining seven yards. The tight end went for 58 yards on four receptions in Week 1. In Week 1, Ole Miss allowed two tight ends to combine for 58 yards across four catches. Last week, the Rebels allowed Charlotte TE Jason Jeffares to go for 27 yards on two grabs. Green will be the top tight end that Ole Miss has faced and his fantasy owners should trust him to deliver despite the tougher test.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Sam Leavitt Faces Tough Test in Week 3
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Sep 15, 2026, 10:39 AM ETLSU quarterback Sam Leavitt has a tougher fantasy matchup in Week 3 against Ole Miss. The Tigers' leader has passed for 574 yards in the first two games, but only has one touchdown pass. Leavitt has been picked off four times as well, and is completing just 62.1% of his passes, so there's fantasy shortcomings despite him quarterbacking a high-end offense. He's added 135 rushing yards and five scores across 23 rushing attempts to make up for some of his lower passing numbers and still be a good fantasy option. Ole Miss has allowed 23.5 points and 395.5 yards per game, with most of that offensive damage being done by Louisville in Week 1. Leavitt isn't a locked-in fantasy starter after what he's shown so far, and especially going into a tougher challenge in Week 3.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Jamari Johnson's Week 3 Status in Question
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Sep 15, 2026, 10:19 AM ETThe playing status for Oregon tight end Jamari Johnson (undisclosed) is up in the air as Week 3 closes in. He didn't play in Week 2 after getting injured back in Week 1 against Boise State. Johnson had 57 yards and a score across four receptions in the first game. Even after missing a game, Johnson is still fourth on the team in receiving yards. Wide receivers Jeremiah McClellan, Evan Stewart and Dakorien Moore lead the team with 170, 150 and 138 receiving yards, respectively. If Johnson cannot play against Portland State in Week 3, expect Andrew Olesh to fill in again. He has just one catch for nine yards this season. Oregon should dominate Portland State this week, but if Johnson continues to miss time, it could be tougher sledding for the Oregon offense.--Morgan Rode
Source: Rob Moseley
Giovanni Richardson Set to Miss Time
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Sep 15, 2026, 10:12 AM ETArizona wide receiver Giovanni Richardson (lower extremity) is going to miss some time, according to head coach Brent Brennan. He's been good for the Wildcats across two games, hauling in 14 passes for 161 yards. Richardson has a 17-yard rush to his name as well. He's easily been the team's top pass catcher, with nobody else even over 65 yards. Tight end Cole Rusk is second on the team with 61 receiving yards, while wideouts Tre Spivey and Brandon Phelps have 59 and 51 yards, respectively. Luckily for the Wildcats, a Week 3 matchup against Northern Illinois is favorable enough to win without help from Richardson. If the wideout misses more time though, the Wildcats could be slowed on offense. --Morgan Rode
Source: Justin Spears
Malik Knight, Benny Haselrig Questionable in Week 3
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Sep 15, 2026, 10:05 AM ETPittsburgh wide receivers Malik Knight (undisclosed) and Benny Haselrig (undisclosed) are both questionable for the team's Week 3 matchup against Syracuse on Thursday. Knight has played in each of the team's first two games, tallying seven receptions for 73 yards and a score. Haselrig is yet to play this season, but appears to be nearing a return. It's been Catarius Hicks leading the team's pass catchers so far; he has eight receptions for 178 yards and a touchdown. Censere Lee has 104 yards and a score across seven grabs, while Bryce Yates has six receptions for 80 yards and a touchdown. Syracuse has been stout through two games, allowing just 12 points and 204 yards per contest. Pittsburgh will be a tougher challenge, and with a few offensive playmakers questionable to play, it makes all the Panthers risky fantasy starting options.--Morgan Rode
Source: ACC Availability Report
Ja'Kyrian Turner Questionable for Week 3
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Sep 15, 2026, 9:58 AM ETPittsburgh running back Ja'Kyrian Turner (undisclosed) is questionable for the team's Week 3 game against Syracuse on Thursday. He last played in Week 1, rushing for 39 yards across 11 carries, while catching four passes for 69 yards and a score. Without Turner around in Week 2 against UCF, Damon Ferguson Jr. led the team with 20 carries for 59 yards and a score. La'Vell Wright had 13 carries, going for just 35 yards. Quarterback Mason Heintschel also factored into the running game, gaining 13 yards across seven attempts. Getting Turner back could be a big boost for the Panthers' offense, which managed just 12 points and 315 yards without him last week. In Syracuse's first two games, the defense has surrendered 12 points and just 204 yards per contest, so this will be a bit of a stiff test for the Pittsburgh offense. --Morgan Rode
Source: ACC Availability Report