Jaylen Waddle a Bust in Broncos Debut, Catches Just One Pass
Jaylen Waddle, fell flat in the team's season-opening loss to the division-rival Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night in a 31-10 blowout, catching just one of three targets for two yards on the night. Denver's offense, managed by first-time play-caller Davis Webb, looked lost on Monday on the road, with quarterback Bo Nix going 17-for-28 passing for only 131 yards, one touchdown, and an interception. The 27-year-old dropped one of his three targets on a third down that would have been converted had he hung onto the ball. The Broncos will surely be looking to get the 27-year-old former sixth overall pick in 2021 the ball early and often as they look to bounce back in another tough matchup in Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Despite the tough showing in his Broncos debut, fantasy managers should be keeping Waddle in their starting lineups this week in what could turn into a shootout. Savvy fantasy managers will want to consider buying low on Waddle after his Week 1 dud.
Source: ESPN.com
Source: ESPN.com