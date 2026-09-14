Jeremiyah Love Finds End Zone In NFL Debut
Jeremiyah Love (ankle) made his regular-season debut on Sunday after weeks of speculation over his availability for Week 1. Love handled 11 carries for 41 rushing yards and one touchdown and caught two passes for nine yards on four targets in the Cardinals' 26-14 win over the Chargers. A high ankle sprain suffered in a preseason game on August 13 put the rookie's Week 1 status in question, with head coach Mike LaFleur describing the situation as a game-time decision. Tyler Allgeier got the start and was the preferred back on third downs and in two-minute drills, with Love regularly rotating in on early downs. It would not be surprising to see similar usage in the coming weeks to avoid the risk of reinjury and to get Love acclimated to the pros. Love has a challenging matchup against the Seattle Seahawks waiting for him in Week 2.
Source: NFL.com
Source: NFL.com