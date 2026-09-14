Malachi Fields a Deep-League Stash Option After Heavy Week 1 Snap Share
Malachi Fields did not have a huge statistical day in his team's Week 1 win over the Dallas Cowboys, recording two catches for 25 yards on four targets. However, the 23-year-old was on the field for 72% of his team's offensive snaps, by far the most of any Giants wide receiver. New York has a clear WR1 in Malik Nabers, who played just 52% of the snaps in his first game back from the knee injury that ended his 2025 season. Still, if Fields can secure the WR2 spot in New York, he could eventually see consistent target volume on a week-to-week basis. Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart completed 79.3% of his pass attempts for 230 yards and three touchdowns in Week 1, which should give fantasy managers some added faith in the overall health of the team's passing game. Given his season-long upside, Fields profiles as a worthy stash candidate in deeper league formats coming out of Week 1.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller