Keenan Allen Worth Adding for PPR Depth After Six-Catch Debut
Keenan Allen gave fantasy managers a usable PPR line in his team debut, catching all six of his targets for 32 yards in Sunday's 41-23 loss to Baltimore. The yardage was modest, but six catches mattered in an offense that struggled to generate much through the air. Allen only signed with Indianapolis on August 19, yet he opened the season with the first team and immediately carved out short-area work. That fits what he did last year with the Chargers, when he caught 81 passes for 777 yards and four touchdowns. The Colts still have Alec Pierce, Josh Downs and tight end Tyler Warren demanding targets, so there is not much reason to expect Allen to suddenly become a high-ceiling option at age 34. The reception floor is the appeal. He is worth adding in 12-team PPR leagues for receiver depth, especially if a manager needs a steady bench option rather than a swing for upside. Allen is better viewed as a stash than a preferred Week 2 start at Kansas City.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller