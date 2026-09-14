👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE SUMMER
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Keenan Allen Worth Adding for PPR Depth After Six-Catch Debut

Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 14, 2026, 3:35 PM ET

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Keenan Allen gave fantasy managers a usable PPR line in his team debut, catching all six of his targets for 32 yards in Sunday's 41-23 loss to Baltimore. The yardage was modest, but six catches mattered in an offense that struggled to generate much through the air. Allen only signed with Indianapolis on August 19, yet he opened the season with the first team and immediately carved out short-area work. That fits what he did last year with the Chargers, when he caught 81 passes for 777 yards and four touchdowns. The Colts still have Alec Pierce, Josh Downs and tight end Tyler Warren demanding targets, so there is not much reason to expect Allen to suddenly become a high-ceiling option at age 34. The reception floor is the appeal. He is worth adding in 12-team PPR leagues for receiver depth, especially if a manager needs a steady bench option rather than a swing for upside. Allen is better viewed as a stash than a preferred Week 2 start at Kansas City.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Power your platform with RotoBaller's award-winning news

More Recent News

See More News

More News About Keenan Allen

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Kyle Larson

Snaps a 51-Race Winless Streak by Winning at St. Louis
Alex Bowman

Earns his Best Finish of the 2026 Season at St. Louis
Joey Logano

Leads the Most Laps and Falls Short of Winning at St. Louis
Alec Pierce

"Good Right Now" After Suffering Wrist Injury
William Byron

Scores his First Top-Five Finish Since July at St. Louis
Brad Keselowski

Finishes 12th After Contending for the Win at St. Louis
CFB

Ohio State Defense Poised for Bounceback in Favorable Week 3 Matchup
Jalen Coker

in a Walking Boot, Not Expected to Miss Time This Week
CFB

Texas Defense Eyes Big Defensive Showing in Great Week 3 Matchup
CFB

Michigan Defense Eyeing Big Showing in Great Week 3 Matchup
CFB

Tennessee Defense Primed for Success in Juicy Matchup
CFB

Christian Moss Out for Multiple Months; Rashid Williams also Out
Deshaun Watson

Browns Anticipate Deshaun Watson Starting Again in Week 2
CFB

Penn State Defense Looks to Stay Dominant in Favorable Week 3 Matchup
Brian Thomas Jr.

Not Expected to Miss Time
CFB

Daniel Hill Hoping to Keep Trending Upward
CFB

J'Koby Williams Eyes Touchdown Run in Third Straight Game
CFB

Vernell Brown III Gaining Fantasy Value After Hot Start
Zay Flowers

Looking at Missing Time?
CFB

Gi'Bran Payne Looks to Record Third Straight 100-Yard Game
CFB

Donovan Olugbode is Well Worth the Waiver Add
CFB

Tony Diaz Looking to Keep it Rolling vs. Northern Iowa
Myles Garrett

Rams Don't Have a Timeline for Myles Garrett's Return
CFB

Lincoln Kienholz a Rising Fantasy Asset
TreVeyon Henderson

to Return to Practice on Monday
CFB

Ethan Davis Out for the Season
Kyler Murray

Week 2 Status is Uncertain
CFB

Na'eem Abdul-Rahim Gladding Off to Hot Start
CFB

Kari Ashley Could Help Tight End-Needy Team
CFB

Jacory Barney Jr. an Intriguing Waiver Addition
CFB

Fame Ijeboi Climbing Rankings Following 100-Yard Effort
MMA

Jose Delgado Suffers Third-Round Submission Loss
Jean Silva

Scores Third-Round Submission Win
CFB

Collin Dixon a Top Waiver Option After Monster Showing
Joseph Morales

Suffers Split-Decision Loss
Brandon Moreno

Gets Back In The Win Column
Mason McTavish

Eager to Prove Himself After Anaheim Exit
Marwan Rahiki

Undefeated No More
Elias Pettersson

Teammate Backs Elias Pettersson to Return to Elite Form
Tommy McMillen

Stays Undefeated
Manon Fiorot

Drops Decision At Noche UFC 4
Seth Jarvis

Progressing as Planned in Shoulder Surgery Recovery
CFB

Jacarrius Peak, Dylan Stewart Eyeing Returns in Week 3
Alexa Grasso

Gets Unanimous-Decision Win
CBJ

Carson Soucy Signs Tryout Deal With Blue Jackets
CFB

Christopher Vizzina Considered Week-to-Week
Nick Blankenburg

Maple Leafs Invite Nick Blankenburg to Camp
Zachary Bolduc

Signs Contract Extension With Canadiens
Haywood Highsmith

Faces Roster Battle in Phoenix
Fred VanVleet

Ramps Up Contact Work
Los Angeles Clippers

Clippers Owner Steve Ballmer Accepts NBA Penalties
Zay Flowers

' Injury Not Considered Serious
Aaron Gordon

Feels Ready for Camp
Atlanta Hawks

Ettore Messina Joins Hawks as Consultant
Caleb Williams

Absolutely Spectacular in Shootout Win Over Panthers
David Montgomery

Scores Three Times in First Game with Texans
Jonathan Taylor

Opens the Season with a Two-Touchdown Performance
George Pickens

Flops In Week 1 Loss
Logan Webb

Giants Considering Shutting Logan Webb Down for the Year
Jalen Coker

Emerges as Top Target in Loss
Lamar Jackson

Looks Impressive During Season Opener
Ja'Kobi Lane

to Miss Several Weeks After Suffering Wrist Fracture
Brock Bowers

Spotted Walking Unassisted with Leg Sleeve
Zay Flowers

Questionable for Week 2 with Hamstring Injury
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Enters Miami with Huge Expectations
Willson Contreras

Activated from Injured List on Sunday
Sam Darnold

Could Miss 4-6 Weeks with Glute Injury
Xavier Edwards

Makes Return to Marlins Lineup on Sunday
Koby Brea

Faces Crowded Suns Rotation
Kyle Bradish

Placed on 15-Day Injured List with Abdominal Issue
Dean Wade

Slots Into Sixers' Second Unit
Justin Jefferson

Goes Off In Vikings' Comeback Against Packers
Rafael Devers

Placed on 60-Day Injured List with Core-Muscle Injury
Boston Celtics

Celtics Sign and Waive Hank Morgan
Christian Shumate

Pelicans Sign Christian Shumate to a Training Camp Contract
D'Andre Swift

Posts Massive Three-Touchdown Game
Chase Elliott

Is Chase Elliott Worth Rostering At St. Louis this Week for DFS?
Austin Cindric

May Be Worth Rostering At World Wide Technology Raceway
NASCAR

Is Bubba Wallace Rosterable In DFS At World Wide Technology Raceway?
Chris Buescher

Could Chris Buescher be A Solid DFS Option for St. Louis Lineups?
Carson Hocevar

Is Carson Hocevar Worth Rostering for St. Louis DFS Lineups?
ARI

Connor Ingram Announces Retirement at 29
DAL

John Klingberg Retires From NHL
Max Domi

to Miss Start of Training Camp
Oneil Cruz

Involved in Crash Six Years Ago That Killed Three People
Sean Monahan

Fully Healthy Ahead of New Season
Dylan Larkin

Will Join Red Wings for Camp Despite Trade Request
Mark Stone

Signs Two-Year Contract Extension
MON

Chris Kreider Joins Canadiens
Joey Logano

Wins Pole at Gateway With Blistering Lap
Ryan Blaney

a Standout in Practice at Gateway
Tyler Reddick

Has Been Disappointing at Gateway
William Byron

Needs to Avoid Trouble at Gateway
Josh Berry

Can Josh Berry Continue His Hot Streak at Gateway This Weekend?
Payton Pritchard

Viewed as a $22 Million Extension Candidate
Ziaire Williams

Eyes Starting Role with Lakers
Joel Embiid

Usage Could Slip Below a Career Low in 2026-27
Labaron Philon Jr.

Blocked by Sixers' Backcourt Depth
Julius Randle

Confident Nets Can Exceed Low Expectations
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Hopes to Pitch Next Week
Josh Hart

Says Knicks Are Not Satisfied with One Title
NBA

Nick Smith Jr. Agrees to One-Year Deal with Real Madrid
Stephen Curry

Warriors Give Stephen Curry His Pick on Extension Terms
Jalen Duren

Weighs $9.6 Million Qualifying Offer
New York Knicks

Igor Milicic Jr. Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Knicks
Shea Langeliers

Activated and Starting on Saturday
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Scratched From Saturday's Start With Shoulder Stiffness
Zach Edey

Eyeing Full Health for Opening Night
Byron Buxton

to Undergo Season-Ending Hip Surgery
Freddie Freeman

Won't Return on Friday
Yordan Alvarez

Out With Ankle Injury
Dansby Swanson

Cubs Planning to Activate Dansby Swanson Next Weekend
MMA

Jose Delgado Set To Headline Noche UFC 4 Card
Jean Silva

Set For Noche UFC 4 Main Event
Joseph Morales

Set For Noche UFC 4 Co-Main Event
Brandon Moreno

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Tommy McMillen

Returns At Noche UFC 4
Marwan Rahiki

Set For His Third UFC Fight
Alexa Grasso

An Underdog At Noche UFC 4
Manon Fiorot

A Favorite At Noche UFC 4
CBJ

Gustav Nyquist Skating With Blue Jackets
CAR

Mike Reilly Signs Two-Way Deal With Hurricanes
Jonathan Huberdeau

Will Miss Start of Season
Auston Matthews

Looking "Amazing" in Pre-Camp Skates
Kevin Fiala

to Miss Start of Training Camp
Braeden Bowman

Inks Six-Year Extension With Golden Knights
Corbin Carroll

to Return to the Lineup on Friday
Jacob deGrom

Strikes Out 12 But Gets No-Decision on Thursday
Braxton Ashcraft

Lands on Injured List With Arm Discomfort
Freddie Freeman

Not a Candidate to Land on Injured List
Samuel Honzek

Ready for Training Camp
Gustav Forsling

Participating in Informal Skates
Shohei Ohtani

to be Placed on Injured List
Josue De Paula

Dodgers Calling Up Top Prospect Josue De Paula
Freddie Freeman

Out of Dodgers Lineup on Wednesday Due to Knee Issue
Shohei Ohtani

Out of Dodgers Lineup on Wednesday, IL Stint "On the Table"
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players