Kyler Murray's Week 2 Status is Uncertain
Kyler Murray (concussion) was knocked out of the Week 1 season-opening win over the division-rival Green Bay Packers on Sunday in the first quarter with a concussion and was eventually ruled out. Head coach Kevin O'Connell said that Murray was in good spirits after the game in the locker room, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. It is good news, but we just do not know how quickly Murray will progress through the league's concussion protocol or if he will be cleared for the Week 2 game versus the division-rival Chicago Bears. It means that veteran backup Carson Wentz, who came into the game to throw three touchdowns and lead the Vikings to a win, could be the starter in Week 2 versus Chicago. It also means that former first-rounder J.J. McCarthy, who lost the starting competition this summer, could be elevated to the backup role this coming weekend. Murray was entering a potential bounce-back year in 2026 in his new home in Minnesota with better offensive weapons around him, but his Week 1 concussion does not mean that he cannot bounce back as the Vikings' starter once he is cleared from his concussion.
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport