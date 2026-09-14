Chris Rodriguez Jr. Sees Valuable Short-Yardage Role in Week 1
Chris Rodriguez Jr. opened his 2026 season with six carries for 23 yards in the team's dominant 34-10 victory over the Cleveland Browns. Rodriguez did not produce fantasy-relevant numbers in Week 1 but remained a key part of the Jaguars' backfield alongside Bhayshul Tuten. He played 23 of 50 snaps (46%), including most of the short-yardage snaps, and took the only goal-line snap of the game. Given how effective the Jaguars' offense under Liam Coen looked, the team should have plenty of opportunities for red zone and goal-line looks this season. He faces the Denver Broncos' defense next week, which was the NFL's best run defense last season, but his current role leaves him as a waiver-wire priority in Week 1.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller