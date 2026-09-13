Omarion Hampton Disappoints in Upset Loss
Omarion Hampton had 12 carries for 43 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's shocking 26-14 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. The 23-year-old was a non-factor in the passing game and had zero targets out of the backfield. Hampton started the game with a nine-yard rushing touchdown to cap off a 77-yard drive. However, he went from hero to zero on the next drive after fumbling the football that led to a Cardinals field goal. In a favorable matchup, Hampton only garnered 9.3 fantasy points and will likely finish outside the top 30 running backs in PPR leagues. Hampton will look to bounce back next week at home against a Las Vegas Raiders defense that only allowed 74 rushing yards in their home opener.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN