Hawks Waive Lamont Butler
Lamont Butler (knee) on Friday, one day after signing him, and on the same day they cut Devin Carter, Hawks reporter Brad Rowland reports. Butler's brief return always looked procedural, with the likely goal of keeping him in the organization's G-League pipeline. His first pro season never got moving after he tore the ACL and meniscus in his left knee during the College Park Skyhawks' preseason process, costing him all of 2025-26. The former San Diego State and Kentucky guard flashed in his lone preseason outing last October, posting 18 points, six rebounds, five assists, and three steals in 37 minutes. Atlanta still has a standard-roster crunch to solve, but Butler was not a realistic threat for NBA minutes behind CJ McCollum, Dyson Daniels, Kingston Flemings, and Ryan Nembhard. There is no fantasy impact here.
Source: Brad Rowland
Source: Brad Rowland