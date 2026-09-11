Rome Odunze Feeling "Ready to Go" Ahead of Week 1
Rome Odunze (calf) said he is "feeling like I'm ready to go" for the team's Week 1 matchup against the Carolina Panthers, per Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic. Odunze was limited in practice throughout this week due to a calf injury and is officially listed as questionable to play on Sunday. However, it appears as though Odunze is trending toward being active against Carolina. Across 12 games in 2025, the 24-year-old recorded 44 catches for 661 yards and six touchdowns on 90 targets. Odunze missed time down the stretch of the season due to a foot injury, and his production trailed off in the second half before he was sidelined by the injury. When fully healthy, the former first-round pick remains a high-upside pass-catcher. However, Chicago may be cautious with Odunze early in the year as he deals with his current calf issue. All in all, fantasy managers should view Odunze as a risky WR3/flex option in Week 1.
Source: The Athletic - Kevin Fishbain
Source: The Athletic - Kevin Fishbain