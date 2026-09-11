Malik Davis Carted Off With Undisclosed Injury on Friday
Malik Davis (undisclosed) was carted off the practice field on Friday due to an injury, a source told Clarence Hill Jr. of All City DLLS. The Cowboys are looking into the severity of Davis' injury, but it does not look good for him playing on Sunday night in the Week 1 season opener against the division-rival New York Giants at the moment. The Cowboys surprisingly cut both Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah at the end of training camp, giving Davis a clear path to full-time RB2 duties in Dallas in 2026 behind starter Javonte Williams. The 27-year-old former undrafted free agent from Florida did not play at all in 2024 but returned to carry the ball 52 times in 2025 for 250 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games played, adding two receptions for 16 yards. If Davis' injury requires a lengthy absence, Emari Demercado would become the next man up for the Cowboys behind Williams and a priority handcuff pickup off the waiver wire. Stay tuned for an update on Davis' injury on Friday or Saturday.
Source: All City DLLS - Clarence Hill Jr.
Source: All City DLLS - Clarence Hill Jr.