Jonathon Brooks Will Have "No Limitations" on Sunday
Jonathon Brooks (groin) has been cleared for Sunday's season opener against the Bears, and head coach Dave Canales says he will face "no limitations" in terms of rep count. Brooks missed the entirety of the 2025 season after tearing his ACL for the second time in December of 2024, but it was a groin issue that limited him to begin the week. With both injuries seemingly behind him, he will suit up for his first regular-season game in over 21 months, and he projects to split time with veteran Chuba Hubbard. The first running back selected in the 2024 NFL Draft, Brooks has carried the ball only nine times in his professional career, but with neither he nor Hubbard carrying an injury designation into Sunday, Canales told reporters, "This is a tandem we've been thinking about for a very long time, and I'm excited to see those guys get out there and help our team." Still facing a difficult-to-predict Week 1 workload, Brooks is RotoBaller's RB32 for the week.
Source: Joe Person
Source: Joe Person