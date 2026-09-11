Brock Purdy Shines in Upset Win Over Rams
Brock Purdy completed 25 of his 34 pass attempts for 205 yards, three passing touchdowns, and one interception during Thursday's Week 1 win over the Los Angeles Rams. He also rushed for 29 yards and didn't get sacked. Outside of the interception, Purdy had a phenomenal performance against the Rams in Australia, headlined by his 74% completion rate and three touchdowns. He was able to produce at such a high level despite wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle) and tight end Jake Tonges (knee) exiting early, as well as tight end George Kittle playing on a reduced workload. He wasted no time showing off his new connections with Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel Sr., and he also found success throwing to familiar faces such as Christian McCaffrey and Demarcus Robinson. Purdy remains in the mid-to-low QB1 tier for his next game against the Miami Dolphins in Week 2.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller