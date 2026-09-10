Brevyn Spann-Ford Agrees to Three-Year Extension with Cowboys
Brevyn Spann-Ford agreed to terms on a three-year extension on Thursday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Since catching on with Dallas as an undrafted free agent ahead of 2024, Spann-Ford has seen minimal usage as a pass-catcher through the first two years of his career. Across 17 games (five starts) in 2025, the 26-year-old recorded nine catches for 90 yards and one touchdown on 13 targets. Entering 2026, Spann-Ford is once again expected to be the blocking complement to Cowboys receiving tight ends Jake Ferguson and Luke Schoonmaker. Dallas' financial commitment to Spann-Ford proves that the team values his contributions, but he should remain off fantasy radars in 2026.
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter