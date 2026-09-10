Cooper Rush a Sneaky Superflex Stash Candidate Amid QB Injuries
Cooper Rush has mostly operated as a backup throughout his career to this point, appearing in 42 games and logging 16 starts across eight NFL seasons. However, with Falcons QB1 Tua Tagovailoa's (oblique) status for Week 1 up in the air, Rush could be in line to make the start against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. The 32-year-old's last extended stretch as a starter was in 2024, when he completed 60.7% of his pass attempts for 1,844 yards, 12 touchdowns, and five interceptions across 12 games (eight starts) with the Dallas Cowboys. Rush has averaged just 6.3 yards per pass attempt for his career, so he's unlikely to provide high-end fantasy production if he's forced into action for the Falcons. Still, he could be worth rostering in two-QB formats just in case Tagovailoa misses time to begin the year.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller