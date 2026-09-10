Zay Flowers Upgraded to Full Participation on Thursday Injury Report
Zay Flowers (hamstring) was listed as a full participant on the team's Thursday injury report, per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. Zrebiec notes that Baltimore held a walkthrough rather than a full practice, so Flowers' practice designation is an estimate. Still, it's a positive sign for Flowers that his status was upgraded after he practiced in a limited capacity on Wednesday. Across 17 games in 2025, the 25-year-old recorded 86 catches for 1,211 yards and five touchdowns on 118 targets. When he's on the field, Flowers profiles as the clear number one option in the passing game for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Assuming he's active for Baltimore's Week 1 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, Flowers profiles as a high-end WR2 option for fantasy managers.
Source: The Athletic - Jeff Zrebiec
Source: The Athletic - Jeff Zrebiec