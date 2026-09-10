Gunnar Helm a Deep-League Sleeper to Target on the Waiver Wire
Gunnar Helm recorded 44 catches for 357 yards and two touchdowns on 55 targets. While Helm flashed higher levels of production upside throughout the year, his opportunity was limited by the presence of veteran tight end Chig Okonkwo. Entering 2026, Okonkwo is now a member of the Washington Commanders, and Helm profiles as the clear TE1 in Tennessee. The Titans have more talent at wide receiver in 2026 than they did a year ago after adding Carnell Tate in the draft and Wan'Dale Robinson in free agency. Still, Helm should benefit from his increased playing time and the expected growth of Titans quarterback Cam Ward in his second NFL season. In deeper league formats, Helm could be a sleeper tight end option to target on the waiver wire.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller