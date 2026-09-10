Oronde Gadsden Still Has a Path to Fantasy Value
Oronde Gadsden is the name fantasy managers will be watching most closely. He caught 49 passes for 664 yards and three touchdowns in 15 games as a rookie, but Los Angeles added both Charlie Kolar and David Njoku during the offseason. The Chargers' first unofficial depth chart has Kolar or Njoku starting, with Gadsden behind them. Kolar was brought in largely for what he can add as a blocker, while Njoku gives Justin Herbert another proven receiving option. That makes this a crowded room, but McDaniel's comments are another reason not to make a quick call on Gadsden based solely on Sunday's opener against Arizona. His rookie production is still worth betting on while the Chargers figure out how all three tight ends fit.
Source: Kris Rhim
Source: Kris Rhim