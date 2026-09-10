Mike Evans Could Emerge As 49ers' Top Target In Week 1
Mike Evans will make his team debut on Thursday in the season opener against the Los Angeles Rams. Evans is listed as the team's WR1, working opposite Deebo Samuel Sr. and rookie De'Zhaun Stribling. Tight end George Kittle (Achilles) is expected to be on a pitch count for Week 1, which will likely keep Evans more involved. Evans' 6-foot-5, 231-pound frame might make him an attractive target for Brock Purdy against Rams' cornerbacks Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson. Evans was limited throughout the preseason while managing quad and groin injuries, but downplayed the severity in a press conference this week and said that they would not have cost him game time. Evans projects as a borderline WR2/3 in RotoBaller's Week 1 rankings. He is a safe start in most leagues and should definitely be in the lineup in leagues that start three wide receivers.
Source: Dylan Grausz - NBC Sports Bay Area
Source: Dylan Grausz - NBC Sports Bay Area