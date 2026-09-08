Garrett Crochet Could be Ready for First Round of Playoffs
Garrett Crochet (shoulder) is tracking towards being ready for the wild-card round of the postseason in early October. Although Crochet threw a 16-pitch bullpen session last Friday, he is unlikely to pitch in either the majors or minors before the playoffs begin. The 27-year-old southpaw has been sidelined for over three months due to left-shoulder and lat issues, with his shoulder being the more troublesome injury in 2026. Crochet should begin facing live hitters soon, but the BoSox are not going to rush him back and hope to have him available as a reliever out of the bullpen if they make the postseason. After finishing second in the American League Cy Young voting in 2025 in his first year in Beantown, Crochet only managed to make six starts for fantasy managers in 2026 while recording a 6.30 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, and 37 strikeouts across his 30 innings pitched. It is a disappointing end to an injury-plagued season, with fantasy managers now in the clear to drop Crochet in redraft leagues.
Source: The Boston Globe - Tim Healey
Source: The Boston Globe - Tim Healey