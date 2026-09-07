Zebby Matthews Emerging as an Appealing Starting Pitcher Streamer
Zebby Matthews has recorded a 9-9 record with a 4.69 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, and 97 strikeouts. While Matthews' season-long numbers may not stand out as particularly impressive, he's been much better in recent appearances. Across his last 47 innings (eight starts), the 26-year-old has posted a 5-2 record with a 3.64 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, and 39 strikeouts. Matthews' lack of strikeout ability limits his fantasy upside, but he profiles as a potential WHIP asset due to his stellar command (6.8% walk rate). As a matchup-dependent streaming option, Matthews profiles as a quality option for fantasy managers. His next scheduled start will come on Wednesday in Detroit against the Tigers.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller