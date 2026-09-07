Ian Happ Absent on Monday With Knee Injury
Ian Happ (knee) was held out of the team's starting lineup for Monday's series opener in Milwaukee against the division-rival Brewers due to discomfort in his left knee, according to MLB.com. Happ is considered day-to-day for now with a minor injury, so fantasy managers should check back on Tuesday to see if the 32-year-old veteran is feeling good enough to return to action. With Happ sitting on Monday, Tyrone Taylor made the start in left field for the Cubbies. The switch-hitting Happ has hit .221/.326/.416 with a .743 OPS, 23 home runs, 64 RBI, 81 runs scored, and four stolen bases in 138 games across 577 plate appearances in 2026 in his 10th year in the big leagues with the Cubs. He needs just three more home runs to set a new career high in that category, but he has really struggled from the right side of the plate against southpaws, slashing .152/.226/.280 with a .506 OPS and only four of his 23 home runs in 138 plate appearances. Happ's power has also been down in the second half, with six homers and 22 RBI in 46 games compared to 17 homers and 42 RBI in 92 games in the first half.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com