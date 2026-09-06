Walker Jenkins a Deep-League Waiver Wire Option Despite Quiet Start
Walker Jenkins has been relatively quiet at the plate since being called up for his MLB debut, but he still possesses the upside necessary to be an everyday fantasy baseball option. Therefore, fantasy managers should still consider picking him up off the waiver wire for the month of September, especially in deeper leagues. He owns a .590 OPS through eight games, and he has already recorded both his first home run and his first stolen base. He's striking out at a suboptimal 21.4% clip, but he's also showing on-base skills with his 17.9% walk rate. Over a larger sample size, Jenkins should pan out to be a productive fantasy baseball outfielder. As it stands, he's available to grab off the waiver wire in 89% of leagues.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller