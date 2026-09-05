Trent Grisham Goes on Injured List With Hamstring Strain
Trent Grisham (hamstring) on the 10-day injured list with a strained right hamstring and recalled outfielder Jasson Dominguez from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in a corresponding move. Grisham will miss at least the next 10 days after being pulled from Friday's series opener against the San Diego Padres early with a right-hamstring injury. The good news is that the Yankees expect Grisham to be back with the team later in September. But for fantasy purposes, Grisham can probably be dropped in single-year formats at this point. With Grisham sidelined going forward, expect young outfielder Spencer Jones to see more playing time in center field for the Yankees. The 29-year-old Grisham failed to keep things going this year after hitting a career-high 34 home runs and driving in 74 runs in 143 regular-season games in the Bronx in 2025. In his third year in pinstripes, Grisham is currently batting only .211 (88-for-418) in 2026 with 18 round-trippers, 59 RBI, 67 runs scored, and nine stolen bases in his 121 games played.
Source: New York Yankees
Source: New York Yankees